Rebel Rey Launches #GreenLightThursdays Freestyle Series

His Long-Awaited Single "The Wave" Is Set To Drop April 30th

Detroit-born rapper, now based in central Texas, Rebel Rey will be releasing a weekly freestyle series in anticipation of his upcoming single "The Wave." Catch the first installment of #GreenLightThursdays on Rey's Tik Tok among his other socials. Rebel Rey is set to release his first single of 2021 "The Wave" on April 30th. Pre-save The Wave here.

Rebel Rey's new single "The Wave" is a fun, hypnotic follow-up to his last release Snakes. On The Wave, Rey showcases his versatile skill set, stating "I'm a rapper but I can be a different type every song or in the same song. I want people to understand you can't get bored with me. I'm not someone you can put in one rap category." The Wave was recorded and mastered by Mike Busy.

With the single, Rebel Rey aims to send a message to his opps. Rey says,

"A few people have been trying to throw dirt on my name for various reasons. Front is basically to let them know that yes I see you and I hear you but I'm not worried at all. I'm gonna keep living life to the fullest with the people that matter."

Since age 11, Rey has always had a deep passion for music and has used his own music as an outlet to express his true thoughts and emotions. Rebel Rey is 1/2 of the Paper Plane Generals (PPG) duo with his childhood friend Kid Pluto. Their single Wrong received mass appeal and premiered with Hip Hop aficionados DEHH. In 2020, Rey made his return, dropping 2 heavy hitting singles Passion and Snakes, with the latter premiering on UGHHB. Now based in Austin, TX the Detroit born emcee has been heavily embraced by the Central Texas community. Watch the first installment of #GreenLightThursdays.