Reba McEntire Will Release 'All The Women I Am' Concert on YouTube

Country icon Reba McEntire is set to premiere her All The Women I Am concert special exclusively on YouTube this Friday, March 12, marking the first time the concert has been available digitally and in its entirety, including her signature "Fancy" encore.

Filmed in 2011 at the Cajundome in Layfayette, LA, the recording features performances of Reba's greatest hits including "Is There Life Out There," "Turn On The Radio" and more. The special will premiere at 7:30pm CT and Reba will celebrate with fans through a chat on her YouTube channel HERE.

In anticipation, Reba has released a special teaser trailer for the event which can be viewed HERE.

"2011 was the last time we got to go out and play a big arena tour, and I'm so glad we captured this show on film. I know it's not the same as being there in person, but I hope this gives my fans something to enjoy until we can get back out there on the road safely," shares Reba.

Recently, Reba returned to CBS' breakout hit "Young Sheldon" as the fiery character June, Dale's ex-wife. She will make her third guest appearance on the sitcom this Thursday, March 11 at 7pm CT in an episode title "A Pager, a Club and a Cranky Bag of Wrinkles."

Last year, Reba released two additional concert specials with YouTube, 1990's Reba In Concert and 1994's Reba: Live. The specials were a massive success with over 100,000 fans watching in just the first three days. The Country Music Hall of Fame member also re-released her legendary album, Rumor Has It, last year in celebration of the 30th Anniversary.