Reba McEntire Returns Home To Universal Music Group Nashville

Country superstar Reba McEntire announced today that she will return to her original label home, Universal Music Group Nashville, where she spent the first 32 years of her famed career. During her time on both Mercury and MCA Records, two of the four labels that form Universal Music Group Nashville, Reba celebrated unprecedented success including 33 of her 35 career No. 1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide.

"It's a wonderful feeling to be back with the family where I started," shares Reba. "I am thrilled because my catalog is here at Universal and I'm really excited to revisit all the songs that I recorded many years ago. We're going to have a lot of fun."

"At a time when our music, our community and our artists need a bright guiding light, Reba returning to the place where it all started is a great testament to her continuing impact and her powerful musical legacy and we are so proud she's coming home," says UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe. "Reba is a music icon who changed culture and paved her own path by making strong empowering musical statements throughout her career through her songs, her videos, her fashion, her shows and her persona. She's inspired so many generations of fans and there is so much more impact to be made. It is our honor and privilege to get to collaborate and grow the future of Reba's musical career."

On March 20th, Reba will hit the road on her first headlining arena tour since 2011 kicking off in Evansville, IN. Rising singer/songwriter Caylee Hammack is set to join her for the dozen stops including Pittsburgh, PA, Toledo, OH, St. Paul, MN and more. In addition, Reba will continue her residency with Brooks & Dunn at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with 24 new dates through December.

Known as a powerhouse vocalist whose talent transcends musical boundaries, Reba is a true multi-media entertainment mogul. From the top of the country charts to the Broadway stage, Reba has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to inhabit any style of song with an authority and passion that has made her a household name from stage to screen. Her successful career spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY Awards and a GMA Dove Award. Reba was also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

Her timeless hits include "Whoever's In New England," "You Lie," "Fancy," "Rumor Has It," "Is There Life Out There," "The Night The Lights Went Out in Georgia," "Does He Love You" and more. Most recently, Reba released her acclaimed album, Read My Mind, on vinyl for the first time in celebration of its 25th Anniversary. The album includes hits such as "Why Haven't I Heard From You" and "She Thinks His Name Was John."

Originally from Oklahoma, Reba is a Golden Globe nominated actress and has 11 movie credits to her name in addition to her lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's "Annie Get Your Gun." She also starred in the six-season television sitcom "Reba."

For a full list of tour dates, news and more, visit www.reba.com

Photo Credit: Chris Hollo





