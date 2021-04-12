Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raycee Jones to Release New Single 'Final Serenade'

Final Serenade was written by Raycee Jones and produced by LA-based Chris Soper and Jesse Singer of Likeminds (Emily King, Allen Stone). 

Apr. 12, 2021  
Brooklyn singer-songwriter, Raycee Jones, has launched back into this new normal with pop song, Final Serenade, which drops June 4th, 2021. Final Serenade is an upbeat pop song that will inspire listeners to continue to ask that lifelong question, "do you still believe in love?" After more than a year of lockdown, as the world begins to peek their heads out from a long, relentless winter, music fans look toward warm weather while lusting for outdoor dance floors. While millions are still left jobless and feeling hopeless, glimmers of joy are beginning to sprinkle down. Jones says "With many creatives still feeling lost without their favorite venue to play while losing momentum in a 2D digital world, my new song, Final Serenade touches on the constant questioning of believing in one's dreams. The daily act of choosing to give up or not to give up, and yet, every time that beat hits, one can't help but know in spite of not being able to physically feel or touch, nothing can take love away from you. Nothing can take away that inexplicable courage to believe in it, still."

Raycee Jones sits confidently at the intersection of powerful performance and the next wave of taste-making culture. As much a skilled vocalist as she is a versatile writer, she's been influenced by many artists including Lauryn Hill, Sade, Jessie Ware, Whitney Houston & Amy Winehouse. Raycee's music transcends genres, offering hints of soul, electronica, blues, and trip-hop. Poised to bring her new single to the world, Final Serenade is the pop track to help you get your groove back post lockdown. Whether working with some of the music industry's top writers or gracing NYC's premier venues like BAMCafe, Rockwood Music Hall, Soho House, Knitting Factory and C'mon Everybody with her passionate performances, Raycee Jones instills a sense of wonderment in her listeners and is a force in the New York indie music scene.

