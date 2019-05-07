Ray LaMontagne Announces 'Just Passing Through' Acoustic Tour

Grammy Award winner Ray LaMontagne has announced tour dates for his Just Passing Through Acoustic tour. Carl Broemel from My Morning Jacket will accompany Ray on the tour. The 30-date tour will begin in Providence, RI at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Friday, October 11 at 7:30P and end on November 23rd at The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Supporting Ray on the road will be Canadian folk duo Kacy & Clayton.

For more information on the tour and the artist, Spotify and Ticketmaster pre-sales, please visit www.raylamontagne.com

On his previous acoustic tours, critics across the US were raving about his performance. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said, "Ray LaMontagne's voice and its raspy, yet smooth tones paired with the simplistic live acoustics awakened the senses and made you feel ... good. He gave you honest music filled with raw feeling, and it was amazing," while The Cincinnati Inquirer claimed, "a Ray LaMontagne concert is like this: intimate and personal, as if you've infringed upon a private performance session." Consequence of Sound said, "Hearing Ray LaMontagne perform live is a poignant and magical experience," while The Boston Herald raved, "LaMontagne's voice remains a marvel, quiet and reflective one minute and forceful and impassioned the next. It really is an amazing instrument."

Ray LaMontagne has released 7 studio albums, 5 of which have reached Top 10 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and Billboard's Digital Albums chart. Additionally, his 2010 album God Willin' & the Creek Don't Rise won the Grammy for Best Folk Album and was nominated in the coveted Song of The Year category for "Beg Steal or Borrow."





