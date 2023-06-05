Rare Americans Release Act I of New Album

Act II will be available on June 19th and Act III on July 7th.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Rare Americans Release Act I of New Album

Alternative rock band Rare Americans have released Act I of their most ambitious project to date, Searching For Strawberries: The Story Of Jongo Bongo.

Combining a revolutionary 33-minute, fully animated musical feature and accompanying album to create an immersive listening experience, Searching For Strawberries tells the true story of Rare Americans multi-instrumentalist “Jongo” (real name Jan Cajka) and his transformation from corporate pawn to rock star.

Take a trip with Jongo as he ditches the rat race and goes on a journey of self-discovery on the Santiago De Camino, a 500 mile pilgrimage through Spain. 

Searching For Strawberries: The Story Of Jongo Bongo will roll out in three parts, pairing the new music with the band’s signature animation. Act II will be available on June 19th and Act III on July 7th, when the entire album will be released, and will culminate with the release of the full animated musical film available for viewing in its entirety on July 10th. The album is available now for pre-save here.

Rare Americans’ lead vocalist James Priestner shares, “I’m really proud of what we accomplished. I think Jongo Bongo will be influential, and more artists will attempt to tell their stories in this animated album fashion in the near future. It’s so powerful for the listener and viewer to be able to see the story unfolding visually while synced perfectly with the music.”

Hot on the heels of their recent international Milk & Honey tour, Searching For Strawberries: The Story of Jongo Bongo follows the success of the band’s four previously released albums and EP, Songs That Don’t Belong, in addition to a nomination as Breakthrough Group of the Year at the 2023 JUNO Awards.

Rare Americans — consisting of lead vocalist James Priestner, bassist Jan Cajka, drummer Duran Ritz, and brother and co-writer Jared Priestner — have established an identity as inventive storytellers since their debut in 2018.

Their songs, paired with narrative-driven animated videos have garnered them their first Billboard 100 album, a JUNO award for their most listened track to date, “Brittle Bones Nicky,” over 500 million streams, more than 875K YouTube subscribers, and media support from the likes of Alternative Press, Clash, Under The Radar, Vancouver Sun, American Songwriter, and FLOOD among others.

Rare Americans has built a passionate fanbase with their positive message, relentless work ethic, diverse sound, and captivating visuals.

The genre-bending act have gone all in on building an animated universe via their own award-winning animation company, Crooked City Studios, producing content for the likes of HBO Max, New Balance, Jessie Reyez, and Donald Glover in addition to their own releases to pair with their musical output, making their fandom unique among other contemporary artists when it comes to how they engage with the group’s catalog.

Photo Credit: Jan Neumann



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Doe Boy Releases New Single Way I Walk Photo
Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'

Strolling into a bold, bombastic, and big next chapter, critically acclaimed Cleveland hip-hop phenomenon Doe Boy unleashes a brand new single and music video entitled “WAY I WALK,” out now via Freebandz/Epic Records. “WAY I WALK” hinges on a head-nodding and nostalgic Jennifer Lopez sample as Doe Boy locks into a bouncy flow.

2
Quarters of Change to Embark on Us Headline Tour This Fall Photo
Quarters of Change to Embark on Us Headline Tour This Fall

Following their largely sold-out Deluxe Tour earlier this year, rising New York City alternative rock band Quarters of Change have announced plans for an additional US headline tour this fall. The 20-city trek will kick off on September 14 in Virginia Beach, VA, and wrap on December 9 with the band’s largest hometown show to date in New York.

3
Matisyahu Announces Live In Brooklyn Album Photo
Matisyahu Announces 'Live In Brooklyn' Album

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, rapper and alternative rock artist Matisyahu has announced his new live album Live In Brooklyn will arrive later this month in conjunction with his birthday. Listen to the album’s lead single, “One Day (Live)” – a fan-favorite whose original version has been streamed over 140 million times on Spotify alone.

4
Video: Sofi Vonn Releases Music Video For New Single Rumors Photo
Video: Sofi Vonn Releases Music Video For New Single 'Rumors'

This release follows the success of Sofi’s 2023 single “Afterglow” as well as her remix EP for previously released single “Famous,” which peaked at #6 on the Music Week Commercial Pop Chart, and featured remixes from producers Jochen Simms (Amanda Lepore, Carmen Electra) and Until Dawn (Ava Max). Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'
Katrina Lenk Joins APPLES NEVER FALL Series on PeacockKatrina Lenk Joins APPLES NEVER FALL Series on Peacock
RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND Will Be Available On Blu-ray, 4K Steelbook, Digital, & DVD in JulyRESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND Will Be Available On Blu-ray, 4K Steelbook, Digital, & DVD in July
FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF Debuts On 4K Ultra HD in AugustFERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF Debuts On 4K Ultra HD in August

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD