Rapper Bigg Z Presents New Single 'Out Of Reach' Featuring Legendary Hip Hop Artist BLU

Rising Hip hop artist Bigg Z has released the new single "Out of Reach" - available now on all the major music services. The track, which features current world renowned Hip Hop star Blu was written and performed by Bigg Z, Blu, & Lauren Mateo, Produced by Luke White, and Mixed/Mastered by Diego Ayala and Alex Delgado.

Bigg Z, or Z for short, is a multi-faceted emcee from Stockton, CA. Known for his intricate lyrics and compelling metaphors, Z has become a quiet storm in the Hip-Hop community. His journey to becoming a wordsmith did not follow its usual path. Before his current residence in Los Angeles, he started traveling the world at a young age. This gave him a broader perspective not only about his life, but more importantly, his music. Z was exposed to a mixture of artists, culture and language, opening his mind and expanding his musical pallet. Although drawn to all things lyrical, Z's wide range of influences span from R&B to Jazz and even Pop to all variations of Rap and Hip-Hop. Z's intelligent, yet playful approach to Hip-Hop simultaneously entertains and educates listeners.

After the release of his first EP Progressive, Bigg Z was interviewed and featured on Dash Radio's Native Rhymes station (2014). Since then, Z has earned his stripes on stages throughout California, from his first solo performance at the Viper Room in Hollywood, CA (2016) to headlining the San Joaquin County fair in Northern California (2018). Z has cultivated a discography of releases, and is currently promoting his latest single, Out of Reach, which features Hip-Hop legend Blu and R&B singer Lauren Mateo.