Rap Artist Tokyo Jetz Releases New Single And Visual For 'Know The Rules' Featuring T.I.

Rising rap star, Tokyo Jetz, released her new single early this morning, entitled "Know The Rules" with Grand Hustle Records/EMPIRE. Produced by Banbwoi, an up and coming producer signed to Tay Keith's label Drumatized, "Know The Rules" proves once again why Tokyo is a natural force in the rap game with her slick lyrics and consistency with empowering women to have their own and demand more from men. After collaborating with her label head T.I. for his record "Hit Dogs Holla", the dynamic duo came together once again for "Know The Rules" with a playful back and forth banter over Tupac's notorious beat for Hit Em Up.

The music video premiered yesterday on World Star Hip Hop as well as BET JAMS today along with a Times Square billboard. In the video, Tokyo can be seen as the boss for her very own Bad B*tch Enterprises, schooling young women on how to "play the game" and handle men accordingly. T.I. and actor/comedian Karlous Miller also star in the video, playing the roles of the janitorial staff at the facility, tired of being overlooked and brushed to the side as Tokyo uplifts the women to demand more for themselves. The video comes as the first visual for her anticipated album which is set to release this spring, following the debut of her well received EP Stimulus Package which she gave fans earlier last year, when the pandemic began.

"Every song I write, I make it a point to express my individuality, sexuality and uplift women to know their worth and add tax to it. With this record, I wanted to make sure I stayed true to who I am but also maintain the rawness with a sample from one of the most iconic rappers, Tupac. I'm excited to give fans a new body of work that truly embodies who I am and what I stand for", Tokyo Jetz explained.

"Know The Rules" is now available on all streaming platforms.