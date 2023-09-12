Range Music Launches Music Publishing Division; Announce Casey Robison as Head of Music Publishing

Casey Robison will join the company as the head of its new music publishing division.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Range Media Partners is thrilled to announce that Casey Robison will join the company as the head of its new music publishing division.

Robison’s tenure as Co-President and Partner of Big Deal Music Group – during which he built and oversaw the company’s pop division along with solidifying its joint ventures with Nice Life Music (Ricky Reed) and Big Family Music (Julian Bunetta & John Ryan) – helped lead to its 2020 acquisition by Hipgnosis Songs Group, where Robison most recently served as Executive Vice President, A&R.

At Hipgnosis, Robison led the publicly-traded music IP investment and song management company’s pop division, working with songwriters and artists including the Monsters & Strangerz (Jordan and Stefan Johnson), John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, Normani, Teddy Geiger, Imad Royal, Dan Wilson, Joe London and Steph Jones, among others.

Robison began his career in music as an intern at Capitol Records while attending USC. After graduating, he was hired as an A&R assistant at Chrysalis Publishing, where he worked with his future Big Deal Music partners Kenny MacPherson, Jamie Cerreta and Dave Ayers. Between his time at Chrysalis Publishing and Big Deal Music, he served as Senior Director at BMI in Los Angeles, where he worked with artists like Gary Clark Jr., Foster the People and Imagine Dragons, whom he signed to BMI. He also served as a founding co-producer of the acclaimed songwriting podcast And the Writer Is…With Ross Golan.  

“Casey and the team believe there is a tremendous opportunity to launch a boutique publishing company inside of the Range ecosystem. The connectivity to our management roster, label, film/TV relationships and music supervisors provide a fertile ground for developing writers and producers,” says Range Music founding partner/Range Media Partners co-founder Matt Graham.

“Casey will lead our publishing division that includes Sam Drake, Federico Morris, Jared Cotter and has already signed songwriter Geoff Warburton and has the support of the whole Range Media Partners team. His experience as a builder at Big Deal and Hipgnosis is essential to getting our strategy and culture honed to ensure maximum opportunity for our talent. We couldn’t be more excited about what we can create together.”

“I'm thrilled to be joining the creative team at Range. Since the company's creation just a few years ago, I've admired its spirit, culture and dynamic growth,” Robison says. “Range’s curated approach to identifying and fostering talent across genres will serve as a blueprint for how we build the publishing company, which will be dedicated to long-term career growth for both artists and writers.”

The Range Media Partners division is helmed by Managing Partners Matt Graham, Jack Minihan, Tyler Henry, Melissa Ruderman, Chris Thomas, Evan Winiker, Cory Litwin, and now Shawn McSpadden, as well as Partners Michele Harrison, Greg Johnson, Rachel Douglas, Ace Christian and Joel Zimmerman.

Since its inception a little over two years ago, the division has launched its own label in partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Virgin Music & Artist Label Services (Virgin), and represents a wide range of talent including Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Justin Tranter, Cordae, Midland, Murda Beatz, Nova Wav, Nicky Romero, D Smoke, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Hailey Whitters, Lauv, MAX, HARV, Sean Douglas, Wondagurl, Rich the Kid, Yola, Eric Bellinger, Tkay Maidza, Pentatonix, Luke Grimes, and more.

The music division earned 7 GRAMMY nominations this year, with Nova Wav winning two awards for their production and songwriting work on Beyonce’s Renaissance, and nine #1 hits. The company also showcased its ability to create and foster opportunities for its clients across industries, as highlighted by Jack Harlow starring in “White Men Can’t Jump,” Cordae being the face and sound of “Madden 23,” Midland’s Mark Wystrach’s acting debut “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” actor Luke Grimes launching a music career while starring in Yellowstone, Mariah Carey playing a monumental series of performances on Roblox this past holiday season, Hailey Whitters cracking the Billboard Hot 100 with “Everything She Ain’t” and more. The accomplishments of the music division have been recognized on lists such as Billboard’s 40 Under 40 and Hip Hop/R&B Power Players, Variety’s New Leaders and Hitmakers, HITS’ Noisemakers, and more. 

In the past two years, Range Media Partners has shown through its strategic hires and innovative partnerships a steadfast commitment to a bespoke hands-on, diversified and 360 approach in serving the wide range of talent they represent, which, in addition to the aforementioned music talent, also includes actors such as Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper, Gabrielle Union, Simon Rex, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, Ramy Youssef, Taron Edgerton and Keira Knightley, directors including Michael Bay, M. Night Shyamalan, Alma Har’el and more.

ABOUT RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS 

Range Media Partners guides the most creatively ambitious minds in building cultural capital, amplifying their truly remarkable & diverse voices and unlocking full global value in all businesses. Through talent representation, production, storytelling, live experiences, data, Web3/AI strategies, and venture incubation, we drive strategic growth and innovation for our clients spanning film, television, music, sports, literary, digital, gaming, activism, business, and brands. Through strategic partnerships with investors Point72 Ventures and A+E Networks, our mission is to maximize value, diversify & scale opportunities, and build the future of entertainment and culture.

Photo Credit: Monica Reyes Photography



