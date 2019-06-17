Rancid Announce Tour Dates Featuring Pennywise and Special Guests

Legendary punk rock band Rancid are excited to announce a handful of North American tour dates in continued support of their ninth studio album Trouble Maker. The dates will begin September 14 in Pittsburgh, PA and wrap September 28 in Denver, CO. All dates will feature Rancid and Pennywise with special guest support line-ups that vary by city including Suicidal Tendencies, The English Beat, Turnstile, Aquabats, Iron Reagan and Angel Du$t. All tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10am local time. For more tickets visit, https://rancidrancid.com.



RANCID TOUR DATES

all dates w/ Pennywise

9/14 Pittsburgh, PA The Lots at Sandcastle +*^

9/15 Worcester, MA The Palladium (Outdoors) +#$

9/17 Toronto, ON Rebel *$

9/18 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre *$

9/19 Cleveland, OH The Agora Theatre *$

9/21 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion +%$

9/22 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ The Mann +*$

9/26 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues *^

9/27 Salt Lake City, UT The Union *^

9/28 Denver, CO The Ogden Theatre *^

+ Suicidal Tendencies

^ Iron Reagan

* The English Beat

# Turnstile

$ Angel Du$t

%The Aquabats



Emerging from the blue-collar swamps of Berkeley, California, Rancid has now been a living, breathing punk rock band for over a quarter century. Back in 1991, after the demise of their much beloved first band, Operation Ivy, founding members Tim Armstrong (vocals, guitar) and Matt Freeman (bass, vocals) decided to do the impossible -- start an even better band. Thus, Rancid. Signing with Epitaph Records, the band released their first album Rancid in 1993. Shortly thereafter, Lars Frederiksen (vocals, guitar) joined the band, because... well, are you going to tell him he can't? The result, in 1994, was Let's Go.



In 1995, Rancid released the classic platinum selling ...And Out Come The Wolves. You still remember when you first heard it. They followed with the even more ambitious Life Won't Wait in 1998, and in 2000, Rancid released another album entitled Rancid, just to see if anyone was paying attention. After Indestructible in 2003, Branden Steineckert (drums) joined to solidify Rancid's current line-up. They subsequently released the albums Let The Dominos Fall (2009) and Honor Is All We Know (2014). And out now is another immediate classic, Trouble Maker (2017).





