Ramin Djawadi Wins Emmy for GAME OF THRONES Composition

Famed composer Ramin Djawadi won an Emmy® Award tonight for his exceptional musical work on the eighth and final season of HBO®'s hit series Game of Thrones. Ramin's score for the season's third episode "The Long Night" won him the award for "Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)", marking the second consecutive year that he has won in this category. The episode featured his incredible 9-minute composition "The Night King", which went viral immediately after debuting on the show and quickly emerged as a fan-favorite. Game of Thrones led this year's list of nominees with a record-breaking 32 total nominations.

"Having the opportunity to compose for Game of Thrones has meant so much to me, and it's truly a privilege being awarded this honor," Ramin said about the win. "I appreciate the incredible cast and crew, as well as everyone that watched and listened throughout the years. It's been an amazing journey."

Last year, Ramin secured two Emmy® Award nominations for both Game of Thrones and Westworldin the category "Outstanding Music Composition for A Series (Original Dramatic Score)" and won the award for his iconic musical work on Game of Thrones' penultimate season seven episode "The Dragon and the Wolf". To date, he has been nominated for an impressive seven Emmy® Awards and two GRAMMY® Awards.



Last week, Ramin's critically acclaimed Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience kicked off a 17-city amphitheater tour, giving fans the perfect opportunity to relive the greatest musical pieces and footage from all eight seasons once more in an immersive concert experience. Ramin himself is set to make appearances at a handful of tour stops, including a special concert set for Monday, September 30th at Santa Fe Opera in Santa Fe, NM to benefit the Stagecoach Foundation, a nonprofit supported by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin to help create career pathways for New Mexicans in the film and television industry. Both Martin himself and Ramin will host the event and hold a VIP meet & greet experience with fans prior to the show, and the evening will feature Ramin leading an orchestra and choir through fan-favorite musical arrangements from the entirety of the iconic series.

GAME OF THRONES® LIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE 2019 NORTH AMERICAN DATES

September 15, 2019 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live September 20, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place September 21, 2019 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre September 22, 2019 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre September 24, 2019 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre September 26, 2019 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory September 27, 2019 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion September 30, 2019 Santa Fe, NM Santa Fe Opera* October 1, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre October 3, 2019 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre October 4, 2019 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre* October 5, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl*

* with Ramin Djawadi





