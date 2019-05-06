Ram Announces U.S. Tour Kicking Off 5/18 In New Orleans

RAM is proud to announce their 2019 summer U.S. tour featuring over a dozen shows starting in New Orleans on May 18th and going up the east coast until June 1st. Full tour dates below. RAM has been producing quality music for over 25 years. Recently RAM released their 7th album, "August 1791", their second release in 3 years. Ancient African and Haitian drums intertwine harmoniously with electric guitar riffs and swinging Caribbean melodies, led by the entrancing singer, Lunise, all combine for a truly magical experience. The album and band has received national press accolades from tastemakers including NPR,Pitchfork, Noisey, and KCRW.

NPR stated, "When Haiti won its revolution back in 1804, the majority of its citizens had been born in Africa. That's one reason so much diverse African culture has survived there. RAM draws on those traditions but also takes liberties with Haitian music, treating it as the living, morphing thing it's always been."



RAM is also featured on the Double Platinum-selling soundtrackPhiladelphia. The band has consistently gigged at the famed Hotel Oloffson in Port-au-Prince, Haiti since 1990, where the performances are known to take on another dimension. People frequently describe a spiritual sensation when describing a RAM concert. You don't simply go to a RAM concert, you experience one. Catch them at a city near you!



RAM is proficient in delivering Drumming, Haitian Folklore Dance, and Haitian history workshops respectively, having conducted them at the university, high school, and elementary levels.

Tour Dates:

5/18 @ Bayou Boogalo Festival - New Orleans, LA

5/18 @ West Bank Haitian Community Flag Day Festival - New Orleans, LA

5/19 @ Ardenland Club - Jackson, MS

5/20 @ Grey Eagle Club - Asheville, NC

5/21 @ Lake Eden Arts Festival - Black Mountain, NC

5/22 @ The Southern Café and Music Hall - Charlottesville, VA

5/23 @ John and Peters Club - New Hope, PA

5/24 @ Union Station Ballroom - Northampton, MA

5/25 @ Moseley's Ballroom - Boston, MA

5/26 @ MYST Hookah Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

5/29 @ State House Club - New Haven, CT

5/30 @ SOBs Club - New York, NY

5/31 @ Alumni Battle of the Bands (Princeton University) - Princeton, NJ

6/01 @ Reign Club - Pembroke Pines, FL

