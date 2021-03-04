Raleigh Keegan Premieres Brand-New Song 'Handyman'

Fans of rising country star Raleigh Keegan are getting an early listen to his brand-new track, "Handyman" as the official lyric video premieres exclusively on Taste of Country today. Check it out below. Produced by Grammy-award winner Ryan Gore (Jon Pardi, Old Dominion), "Handyman" will be available on all streaming platforms starting tomorrow. The song follows previously released tracks "Long Line of Lovers," "Another Good Day," and "Way Back," with additional songs dropping in the coming months.

"A song for me always starts with honesty," says Raleigh, who co-wrote it with Marshall Altman. "'Handyman' is an honest take on how I function in some parts of my life. It's about how often it feels like I am better at helping others than I am at dealing with my own issues. It's about being there and being good at being a fixer for your loved ones, even if you feel a bit helpless with your own struggles."

That honesty is front and center in all of Raleigh's music, as he has co-written every track from his upcoming project, pulling from his unconventional upbringing. Born inside the Columbus State Penitentiary where his biological mother was serving time for drug-related charges, Raleigh was adopted and raised by a loving family in Cincinnati who encouraged his passion for music.

In honor of the single's release, Raleigh will lend a hand himself, by helping on a build with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville on March 14. Five lucky local contest winners will join him in volunteering for the project, as they assist in completing a new home for a single mom of 3. The contest runs until 5pm CT on Wednesday, March 10 and fans get more information about how to enter HERE. Habitat for Humanity follows CDC and local guidelines for COVID precautions on the build site.

Raleigh has accumulated over 7 million streams across his catalog to date, and has opened for artists such as Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Drake White, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

For the latest updates on Raleigh, visit www.raleighkeegan.com or check him out on Facebook / Instagram / Twitter.

Listen here: