Rainbow Kitten Surprise Announce Live, Outdoor, Socially-Distanced Concerts Set for May 2021

Nashville-based quintet Rainbow Kitten Surprise have announced plans for live, in-person, socially distanced shows set for May 7th and 8th at The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee. The shows will take place outdoors on a beautiful hillside overlooking Payne's Cove in socially distanced pods at a new COVID-19 compliant venue on The Caverns grounds-The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater. Support on both nights will come from fellow Nashville-based singer-songwriter Briston Maroney.

Presale has begun today, with general on-sale starting Wednesday, December 9th at 10am CT. Tickets and additional information are available HERE .

In a note to fans this morning announcing the shows, the band shared:

"We are SO very excited to officially announce our first socially distanced show! On May 7th and 8th, come dance your pants off with us at The Caverns in Pelham, TN. There will be pods so hit up your crew, snag your tix, and get ready for a night of LIVE MUSIC!"

The venue is following guidance provided by the CDC and the State of Tennessee's 'Tennessee Pledge' for reopening. Guests will arrive at staggered times, be asked COVID-19 screening questions, receive a temperature check, and enjoy the show from 2-person, 4-person and 6-person socially-distanced pods. Pods are spaced with a minimum of 6' distance between each other with wide foot paths between pods to maintain social distancing. The seated concerts are "bring your own chair."

Masks will be mandatory, except when guests are in their pods. All concessions and merchandise will be ordered through an app and delivered contactless to pods eliminating lines and limiting the need for guests to leave pods. While the music plays on above ground, restrooms will be used inside The Caverns to give guests an opportunity to duck below the surface to see the world-famous, subterranean music venue. Restrooms will be continuously cleaned with limited capacity.

"In 2020, we successfully brought back live music in a responsible way with 4 nights of Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit," says Todd Mayo (owner, The Caverns). "We understand the seriousness of the current situation and have worked hard to plan events with COVID-19 mitigation precautions in place that adhere to the State of Tennessee's 'Tennessee Pledge' based on CDC guidance to reopen responsibly."

Rainbow Kitten Surprise recently released " Our Song ," a standalone single intended as a collaboration with and gift to the group's die-hard fans, with the artwork and accompanying animated live video both fan-made. The single was their first new music since the 2019 two-track single "Mary (b-sides)," featuring fan favorites "Vacancy" and "Heart," which charted at Triple A Radio.

With an ever-growing fanbase, Rainbow Kitten Surprise was due to play a sold-out, two-night stand at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 13 + 14, now rescheduled for 2021. In lieu of concerts this summer and to commemorate these dates, the band played a special ticketed livestream event for fans, featuring virtual "face-to-face" VIP meet and greets.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise completely sold out their 2019 headline tour dates - including a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre that sold out almost instantly - and played countless marquee festivals in support of their Elektra debut, "How To: Friend, Love, Freefall," which has amassed over 145 million streams. The album's first single "Fever Pitch" hit Top 10 at Triple A Radio and has gone on to amass 28 million streams. The band's landmark 2018 Friend, Love, Freefall Tour included 50 sold-out shows, 6 venue upgrades, 3 second nights added, and over 80,000 tickets sold.

