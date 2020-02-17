Rage Against the Machine Set More Reunion Tour Dates

American rock band "Rage Against the Machine" have set new dates for their upcoming reunion tour. Check them out below!

The seven month run, which kicks off on March 26th, 2020 in El Paso, TX and goes through Saturday, September 12th 2020 in Vienna, Austria, marks the first time the iconic LA band has toured together since 2011. Incendiary rap duo Run the Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) will join RATM for all headline dates (excl. Chicago) in support of their highly-anticipated new album, RTJ4, out this spring. Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, Rage Against the Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour. In addition, 100% of all proceeds from El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix will go to immigrant rights organizations.

Rage Against The Machine "Public Service Announcement" Tour



New Dates in Bold

Mar. 26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Mar. 28 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

Mar. 30 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

Apr. 10 - Indio, CA - Coachella

Apr. 17 - Indio, CA - Coachella

Apr. 21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Apr. 23 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Apr. 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Apr. 28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

May 1 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

May 5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

May 9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May 14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

May 16 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

May 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center

May 20 - Chicago, IL - United Center

May 23 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

June 19 - Dover, DE - Firefly

July 10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

July 15 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

July 17 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 - Festival d'Été de Québec - Festival d'Été de Québec

July 21 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

July 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 25 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

July 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 2 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Aug. 4 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

Aug. 5 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

Aug. 7 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug. 13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

Aug. 30 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

Sept. 1 - Paris, France - Rock En Seine Festival

Sept. 4 - Stradbally Laois, Ireland - Electric Picnic Festival

Sept. 6 - Berlin, Germany - Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

Sept. 8 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Sept. 10 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

Listen to "Bulls on Parade" here:





