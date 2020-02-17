Rage Against the Machine Set More Reunion Tour Dates
American rock band "Rage Against the Machine" have set new dates for their upcoming reunion tour. Check them out below!
The seven month run, which kicks off on March 26th, 2020 in El Paso, TX and goes through Saturday, September 12th 2020 in Vienna, Austria, marks the first time the iconic LA band has toured together since 2011. Incendiary rap duo Run the Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) will join RATM for all headline dates (excl. Chicago) in support of their highly-anticipated new album, RTJ4, out this spring. Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, Rage Against the Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour. In addition, 100% of all proceeds from El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix will go to immigrant rights organizations.
Rage Against The Machine "Public Service Announcement" Tour
New Dates in Bold
Mar. 26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Mar. 28 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center
Mar. 30 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
Apr. 10 - Indio, CA - Coachella
Apr. 17 - Indio, CA - Coachella
Apr. 21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Apr. 23 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Apr. 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Apr. 28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
May 1 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
May 5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
May 9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
May 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
May 14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
May 16 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
May 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center
May 20 - Chicago, IL - United Center
May 23 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling
June 19 - Dover, DE - Firefly
July 10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
July 15 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
July 17 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 - Festival d'Été de Québec - Festival d'Été de Québec
July 21 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
July 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
July 25 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
July 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
July 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 2 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Aug. 4 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
Aug. 5 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
Aug. 7 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Aug. 13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival
Aug. 30 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival
Sept. 1 - Paris, France - Rock En Seine Festival
Sept. 4 - Stradbally Laois, Ireland - Electric Picnic Festival
Sept. 6 - Berlin, Germany - Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
Sept. 8 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
Sept. 10 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
Listen to "Bulls on Parade" here: