Rage Against The Machine Joins Boston Calling Lineup

Adding to the excitement of its previously announced headliners, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Boston Calling rolls out news today that recently reunited rock icons, Rage Against The Machine, will also headline its 2020 festival in what will be the band's only scheduled performance in the New England area this year. Foo Fighters will kick off their headlining Boston Calling performance on Friday, May 22, followed by Rage Against The Machine on Saturday, May 23 and Red Hot Chili Peppers will round out the festival on Sunday, May 24, making an epic weekend of live music. Joining these rock heavyweights and performing across the festival's five stages are over 60 artists in all, including The 1975, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Run The Jewels, Brittany Howard, Banks, Liam Gallagher, Noname, Angels & Airwaves, and many more. The entire lineup can be found below, listed by day. Boston Calling, the acclaimed annual three-day festival, will take place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA on Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 - 24, 2020.



A limited number of 3-Day General Admission ($399.99), VIP Passes ($949.99), and Platinum Passes ($1,999.99) are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. Single day tickets, if available, will be announced at a later date.



Boston Calling has once again curated a unique and diverse lineup that celebrates both renowned artists and breakout stars, delivering fans a collection of the most talented musicians the world has to offer. Rage Against The Machine are reuniting for their first performances since 2011, and Foo Fighters, who continue to deliver some of the biggest live shows in the world, will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2020. Meanwhile, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, are currently working on their first album in over three years.



In addition to the aforementioned artists, the lineup also features singer-songwriter LP, English rockers The Struts, the multi-talented Sharon Van Etten, indie rock's Phoebe Bridgers, hard rock party king Andrew W.K., 2020 Grammy winner and reggae phenom Koffee, Canadian rock band PUP, psychedelic country star Orville Peck, and dream-pop wonder Jay Som.



Boston Calling is excited to welcome back to the 2020 festival lineup artists including Run The Jewels, who performed in 2015 and 2017, as well as Brittany Howard, who played Boston Calling with her band Alabama Shakes in 2015. "I clearly remember the last time I played Boston Calling, it was an incredible night...there was a blood moon in the sky! The energy was electric and we had a blast," said Howard. "There was even a marriage proposal on stage! It was pretty incredible; I always love playing Boston and look forward to returning to such a fun festival in a great city."



Each year, the festival features a variety of local talent on the bill. This year, local and regional acts include Massachusetts' own rock favorites Dinosaur Jr., Boston based hip-hop rising star Cliff Notez, rock band PVRIS from Lowell, MA, Boston rock group The Sheila Divine, and industrial hip-hop crew Camp Blood, also of Boston. Further celebrating the region's talent, this year's Boston Calling will feature a lineup of 19 local comedians and 12 of Boston's best DJs. Stay tuned for more details, including news about this year's exciting new Arena programming.



Boston Calling once again promises an exceptional experience, from its iconic mix of musical performances to its commitment to offering new forms of entertainment and extensive food and drink programming. This year, the festival will raise the bar for fans by expanding its offerings in VIP and Platinum. An all new VIP lounge, sponsored by Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort, will become an oasis within the festival featuring full bars and unique amenities. Fans can also expect newly enhanced viewing areas within VIP and Platinum, including a new double decker VIP experience overlooking the Bai Red Stage and the Green stage, and an expanded viewing deck within Platinum where food prepared by some of Boston's best chefs will be served throughout the entire day. Full details on the festival's food and drink components in GA, VIP and Platinum will be shared in the coming months.





2020 Boston Calling Lineup

The day-by-day lineup for Boston Calling 2020 is as follows. Performance times are forthcoming.



Friday May 22, 2020

Foo Fighters

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Brittany Howard

Noname

The Struts

Sharon Van Etten

PUP

Andrew W.K.

Iann Dior

The Districts

Brutus

Pony Bradshaw

The Sheila Divine



DJs

Liz Ladoux

DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl

Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL)

DJ Ryan Brown



Comedians

Alingon Mitra

Will Smalley

Sam Ike

Emily Ruskowski

Shawn Carter

Drew Dunn

Katie Que



Saturday May 23, 2020

Rage Against The Machine

Run The Jewels

Banks

Koffee

Pink Sweat$

Dave

Orville Peck

RJD2

Jay Som

Girl in Red

Phony Ppl

Dreamers

Camp Blood



DJs

DJ Frank White

BREK.ONE

DJ J-Wall

DJ Guru Sanaal



Comedians

Orlando Baxter

Andrew Mayer

Al Park

Katlin McFee

Peter Martin

J Smitty



Sunday May 24, 2020

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The 1975

Liam Gallagher

Angels & Airwaves

LP

Phoebe Bridgers

Dinosaur Jr.

PVRIS

Beabadoobee

Jack Harlow

Mew

Djo

Cliff Notez



DJs

DJ 7L

DJ RM

ReaL P

DJ Slick Vick



Comedians

Lamont Price

Hanna Evensen

Sean Sullivan

Jason Cordova

Will Noonan

Tooky Kavanagh





