Raffi & Lindsay Munroe Release Duet of 'Silver Bells'

Troubadour Music and Craft Recordings announce the release of a special holiday duet of "Silver Bells" by the world-renowned children's entertainer, Raffi, and rising singer, and songwriter, Lindsay Munroe. Now available as a digital single, "Silver Bells" marks the latest collaboration between the two award-winning artists.

The musicians began working together in 2019, after meeting at a concert of Raffi's. A mother to three children with autism, the Massachusetts-based Munroe regularly used music as a tool to teach and connect with her kids and soon began sharing her songs at local libraries and pre-schools, before launching her popular Sing-Along with Lindsay series on YouTube.

Speaking to Raffi backstage, Munroe was delighted to learn that the highly influential artist was a fan of her videos and was encouraged by the best-selling artist to write a song for families of children with autism. Several songs and many conversations later, the two artists joined forces in the studio, with Raffi not only producing and contributing to Munroe's NAPPA Award-winning debut, I Am Kind, but also releasing the record on his label, Troubadour Music, in 2020. One year later, the pair reunited for Munroe's acclaimed follow-up, Frogs and Birds.

While Munroe and Raffi are currently working on a soon-to-be-announced project, they are thrilled to deliver some early holiday cheer through "Silver Bells."

"As someone who grew up listening to Raffi's iconic Christmas album, it is such an honor to join him on this beautiful rendition of 'Silver Bells,'" says Lindsay of the collaboration. "I love Christmas music and this song has always been one of my favorites. I hope it brings joy and a smile to all who listen this holiday season." "Lindsay Munroe's golden voice gives 'Silver Bells' new sparkle," responds Raffi. "I loved joining her in this duet for the holiday season."

Over the pandemic, Raffi and Munroe joined the legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma to thank frontline workers with "For All That You Do," a single that benefitted Direct Relief. Looking ahead, Munroe is thrilled to partner with My Gym-a children's fitness center with over 600 locations worldwide. Beginning November 1, the month-long alliance will integrate Munroe's songs-which help kids learn concepts like rhythm and melody, motor skills, pre-literacy and language skills, as well as social-emotional and self-regulation skills-into classes and activities. Fans in the Boston area can catch a special performance by Munroe at a local My Gym on November 13.

Raffi, meanwhile, recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of his iconic album, Baby Beluga. To mark the occasion, the artist paired up with Yo-Yo Ma for a virtual performance of the album's title track-adding in a new verse for adults who grew up with the signature hit. In July 2020, Raffi released a video of the duet on his new official YouTube channel, while all proceeds from the digital single benefitted The Climate Mobilization.

It was certainly a reflective moment for the celebrated artist, who, for more than 45 years, has delighted successive generations of kids-and their parents-with his playful, exuberant personality and his irresistibly infectious songs. In addition to releasing over 30 albums and publishing more than a dozen books, the artist has also emerged as a respected advocate on behalf of children, lending his voice, insight, and experience to a number of crucial issues through the Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring, a unifying vision with the child at its heart by which societies can re-order their priorities to restore our planet and build community.

Both of Munroe's albums also echo principles of Child Honouring, including respectful love, diversity, caring community, emotional intelligence, and nonviolence. Parents and early childhood educators will find encouraging messages of inclusion, self-regulation, and kindness in the artist's songs-all of which enhance social-emotional learning. Praising Munroe's crystalline voice as "a clarion call of compassion," Raffi proclaimed that "Lindsay's songs are a gift to the emotional intelligence in the social and playful learning of children in their early years."

Listen to the festive new single here: