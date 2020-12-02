Racquel Jones Releases Incendiary 'Sacrilege'

Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, powerhouse hip-hop artist, painter, model, poet, and reggae singer Racquel Jones is teaming up with AFROPUNK to premiere the provocative music video for the brand new single "Sacrilege," (Magnetic Moon) directed by award-winning video director Alex Di Marco (Khalid, Wiz Khalifa).

"'Sacrilege' is a blatant denouncement of religion, specifically Catholicism and what it represents for Black people whose history was intercepted by slavery," explains Jones to AFROPUNK .

"For my people, religion/Christianity was used as a tool of oppression and control while the heritage of our spiritual identity was erased. It is important for me to begin the discussion about the damages that religion has done to us as a people through the programming of our ancestors during slavery and beyond; and the strides we need to take to heal, unlearn, relearn, correct and salvage what is left of our true identity and teach that to our kids. So we'll begin by turning our bibles to 1 Peter 2:18 King James Version."

Featuring a frenetic and ruthless flow over a robust bassline joined by sawtoothed synths in the hook, the incendiary tone and lyrics of the track are perfectly matched by the smokey neon visuals of the video. Director Alex Di Marco combines religious iconography with fragments of horror movie aesthetics and tops it all off with Racquel's powerful hip-hop performance to bring her message of oppression to the forefront.

Photo Credit: Lacey Terrell

