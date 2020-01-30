Rachel Lynn Premieres New Single 'This Winter'

NYC singer/songwriter, Rachel Lynn is exclusively premiering her new single "This Winter" via Parade Magazine today! Give it a listen below.

Produced by Ali Culotta, recorded at The Ice Plant, mixed at The Bunker Studio, and mastered by Alex DeTurk, Lynn shares, "'This Winter' is an R&B-inspired love song about no longer having to fight off feelings of loneliness as the days get darker and colder; instead, you're able to find hope and security in the possibility that you've found someone you can count on."

Rachel Lynn is a New York City-based classically trained vocalist whose original soulful pop music is entwined with her signature evocative lyrics. Her sound resonates with the passion of a singer/songwriter raised on 90's pop and Motown masterpieces. Lynn has performed up and down the East Coast, and at legendary NYC venues including Webster Hall and Mercury Lounge, as well as at noteworthy festivals and showcases including SXSW, CMJ, and the NACA Mid-Atlantic Showcase. Her previous work has been heralded by tastemakers such as The Huffington Post, PopMatters, and Baeble Music.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Feb 02 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Feb 07 - Philadelphia, PA @ SoFar Sounds

Feb 08 - Washington D.C. @ SoFar Sounds

Feb 13 - New York, NY @ SoFar Sounds

Feb 15 - Boston, MA @ SoFar Sounds

Listen to the new single here, via Parade.com.





