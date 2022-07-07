Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rachel Chinouriri Debuts New Single 'Thank You for Nothing'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Jul. 7, 2022  

London-based alternative indie pop artist Rachel Chinouriri has shared a stunning version of new single "Thank You For Nothing" via her debut performance for COLORSxSTUDIOS. A deeply vulnerable and personal new song, "Thank You For Nothing" tackles issues of alcohol abuse with a breathtaking, attention-commanding vocal performance.

Speaking with COLORS about the single, Rachel shared, "'Thank You For Nothing' is about living with someone or having someone in your family who suffers with alcohol abuse particularly. As much as you can love someone who suffers from addiction problems, you can also acknowledge how much pain and distress it can cause you or the people that you love".

The performance follows Rachel's acclaimed recent EP Better Off Without, her U.K. headline tour and run of live shows with Bloc Party and comes ahead of her supporting Sam Fender at London's Finsbury Park next Friday.

The success of her critically lauded 2021 EP Four° In Winter marked out Chinouriri's capabilities as a stylistic amalgamator, praised across the likes of BBC Radio 1, The Guardian, Dazed, NME, theneedledrop's Anthony Fantano who named the EP his #1 project of 2021, while latest project Better Off Without marked a return to her first genre love of indie pop, balancing the sadness of heartbreak with summery choruses of hope.

Check out the new single here:

