Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rachel Baiman Releases New Song 'Bad Debt'

Rachel Baiman Releases New Song 'Bad Debt'

Baiman's new album will be released March 31.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Baiman's new song, "Bad Debt," is debuting today.

Reflecting on the song, Baiman shares, "Debt has been my constant companion throughout my adult life. It feels like anytime I get a little bit ahead, it's only for the purpose of paying down a loan. I struggle with shame surrounding financial debt, but this song is about the kind of debt that should be condemned, moral and ethical debt; taking, and taking, and taking, and never giving back. The narrator has lived their whole life off of the backs of others, and they know it."

"Bad Debt" is the third song unveiled from Baiman's anticipated new album, Common Nation of Sorrow, which will be released March 31 via Signature Sounds (pre-order here).

Produced by Baiman, mixed by Tucker Martine (Neko Case, The Decemberists, First Aid Kit) and recorded at The Tractor Shed outside of Nashville, the album offers an assessment of the country's current state, telling stories of American capitalism and the individual and communal devastation it manifests. Across the record's ten tracks, including "Self Made Man" and "Lovers and Leavers," Baiman highlights these shared experiences with the hope they become a tool for activism.

"My generation has had to wake up to the intensity of our own economic oppression," Baiman reflects. "The reality is that the vast majority of us are being taken advantage of by the same brutal economic and political systems. Maybe that shared oppression is a place in which we can meet and fight back."

In addition to Baiman, Common Nation of Sorrow also features Riley Calcagno (acoustic guitar, banjo), Miles Miller (drums - Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers), Josh Oliver (acoustic guitar, electric guitar- Watchhouse), Ashleigh Caudill (bass), Adam Chaffins (bass), Anthony De Costa (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Lauren Horbal (drums), and Tristan Scroggins (mandolin), and was recorded by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Sean Sullivan, known for his work with Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers.

In celebration of the release, Baiman will embark on an extensive headline tour this spring including shows at Nashville's Basement East, Milwaukee's High Noon Saloon, Minneapolis' Cedar Cultural Center, Denver's Swallow Hill, Seattle's Tractor Tavern, Cambridge's Club Passim, Washington, DC's Pearl Street Warehouse and Brooklyn's Owl Music Parlor among many others. She will also perform several shows in the U.K. this month. See below for complete itinerary.

Raised in Chicago, Baiman moved to Nashville at age eighteen with the dream of becoming a professional fiddle player, before falling in love with songwriting. In the years since, she's released two acclaimed full-length records-2021's Cycles and her 2017 debut, Shame, of which NPR Music praised, "wry truth-telling...a jaunty banjo figure bobs above a strolling folk-rock groove and sets a playful tone, while her lyrics, delivered with reedy, willful nonchalance, critique the merging of religious, moral and political influence."

Additionally, Vice's Noisey declared, "Shame will have you flipping authority off one song at a time." In addition to her own releases, Baiman continues to work as a musician in a variety of forms, with credits including session and live side-person work for Kacey Musgraves, Amy Ray, Kevin Morby, Kelsey Waldon and Molly Tuttle among many others.

RACHEL BAIMAN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 8-Glasgow, UK-Centre for Contemporary Arts
March 9-Lerwick, UK-The Mareel
March 11-Newcastle, UK-Cluny 2
March 12-Shrewsbury, UK-The Hive
March 14-Birmingham, UK-Kitchen Garden Café
March 15-Leicester, UK-The Musician
March 16-Manchester, UK-Gullivers*
March 17-Shipley, UK-Caroline Street Social Club*
March 18-Selby, UK-Selby Town Hall
March 19-London, UK-Green Note
March 20-Bristol, UK-The Wardrobe Theatre
March 29-Greenville, SC-The Radio Room
March 31-Jacksonville, FL-The Blue Jay
April 1-Tampa, FL-The Attic
April 3-Tallahassee, FL-Purple House Concerts
April 5-Nashville, TN-The Basement East†
April 6-Decatur, GA-Eddie's Attic
April 7-Charlotte, NC-The Evening Muse‡
April 8-Durham, NC-The Pinhook
April 12-Madison, WI-High Noon Saloon
April 13-Milwaukee, WI-Anodyne Coffee
April 14-Berwyn, IL-Fitzgerald's§
April 15-Minneapolis, MN-Cedar Cultural Center
April 16-Appleton, WI-Appleton Beer Factory
April 18-Ann Arbor, MI-The Ark
April 19-Columbus, OH-Rambling House
April 20-Newport, KY-Southgate House Revival
May 2-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Cafe
May 3-Wayne, PA-118 North
May 4-Washington, DC-Pearl Street Warehouse
May 5-Cambridge, MA-Club Passim
May 6-Brooklyn, NY-The Owl
May 8-Northampton, MA-The Parlor Room
May 11-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern
May 12-Prosser, WA-Brewminatti
May 13-Portland, OR-Polaris Hall
May 20-Monticello, KY-Sleeping in the Woods Festival
May 25-Denver, CO-Swallow Hill
May 26-Carbondale, CO-Steve's Guitars
May 27-Colorado Springs, CO-MeadowGrass Music Festival
*with Misty River
†with Nicholas Jamerson and King Margo
‡with Heather Maloney and High Tea
§with Seth Walker

Photo credit: Natia Cinco




Taylor Swift, P!NK & More to Appear at the iHeart Radio Music Awards Photo
Taylor Swift, P!NK & More to Appear at the iHeart Radio Music Awards
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature performances by 2023 Icon Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay (with a special live performance from Brazil), and more. Additionally, Taylor Swift will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award
Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2 Photo
Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2
This June, Emmy and GRAMMY nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor Tig Notaro will make her venue debut with the Hello Again Tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Friday, June 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.
Sydney Opera House Presents In Association With Peter Rix Presents ARETHA A Love Photo
Sydney Opera House Presents In Association With Peter Rix Presents ARETHA A Love Letter To The Queen of Soul 
Tuesday 7 March, 2023. ARETHA, a powerful memoir that celebrates the life and music of one of the  greatest voices in history, will have its world premiere in the Sydney Opera House's Concert Hall on 17 and 18  June. 
Billy Dean Releases New Recording In Fairness To You Photo
Billy Dean Releases New Recording 'In Fairness To You'
Billy Denk is a Chicagoland guitarist, synthesist, and composer, a regular on the scene who is bringing a new level of smooth to his fans with his latest recording 'In Fairness To You,' which is the focus single from his album In Praise of Shadows.

From This Author - Michael Major


Elisapie Shares Gentle 'Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)' Cover of Blondie's ClassicElisapie Shares Gentle 'Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)' Cover of Blondie's Classic
March 7, 2023

Nearly four years after the release of her stunning third solo album The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie has returned with “Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)” an Inuktitut rendition of Blondie's 1979 hit. Translated from English to Inuktitut by Elisapie, and produced by her long-time collaborator Joe Grass.
Page McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This FridayPage McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This Friday
March 7, 2023

January is comprised songs written by Anastasio and McConnell and is the follows December, their album of acoustic re-interpretations of Phish songs. January was recorded and produced in January 2023 by Bryce Goggin at Trout Studios in Brooklyn, NY, and features McConnell on keyboards and vocals; and Anastasio on guitars, drums, bass, and vocals.
CATCHING LIGHTNING Mixed Martial Arts Documentary to Premiere on ShowtimeCATCHING LIGHTNING Mixed Martial Arts Documentary to Premiere on Showtime
March 7, 2023

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Pat Kondelis (OUTCRY, DISGRACED), CATCHING LIGHTNING tells the surreal tale of Great Britain’s Securitas Depot robbery in 2006, in which nearly £53 million in cash (more than $92 million USD at the time) was stolen, with new interviews, striking revelations and never-before-heard aspects of the heist.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in 5 WeeksLIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in 5 Weeks
March 7, 2023

During the week of Feb. 20, 2023, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 4% in Total Viewers (2.385 million vs. 2.302 million) to score its most-watched week in 5 weeks – since the week of 1/16/23. “Live” held even week to week in Households (1.6 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).
Interview: Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She Prepared to Take on Her LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN RoleInterview: Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She Prepared to Take on Her LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN Role
March 7, 2023

BroadwayWorld sat down with Cynthia Erivo to discuss starring alongside Idris Elba in Netflix's Luther: the Fallon Sun, a continuation of the popular BBC series. Erivo, who is currently in London shooting the film adaptation of Wicked, plays Odette Rain, a Detective Chief Inspector who must work with Luther. Watch the interview video now!
share