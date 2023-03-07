Rachel Baiman Releases New Song 'Bad Debt'
Baiman's new album will be released March 31.
Acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Baiman's new song, "Bad Debt," is debuting today.
Reflecting on the song, Baiman shares, "Debt has been my constant companion throughout my adult life. It feels like anytime I get a little bit ahead, it's only for the purpose of paying down a loan. I struggle with shame surrounding financial debt, but this song is about the kind of debt that should be condemned, moral and ethical debt; taking, and taking, and taking, and never giving back. The narrator has lived their whole life off of the backs of others, and they know it."
"Bad Debt" is the third song unveiled from Baiman's anticipated new album, Common Nation of Sorrow, which will be released March 31 via Signature Sounds (pre-order here).
Produced by Baiman, mixed by Tucker Martine (Neko Case, The Decemberists, First Aid Kit) and recorded at The Tractor Shed outside of Nashville, the album offers an assessment of the country's current state, telling stories of American capitalism and the individual and communal devastation it manifests. Across the record's ten tracks, including "Self Made Man" and "Lovers and Leavers," Baiman highlights these shared experiences with the hope they become a tool for activism.
"My generation has had to wake up to the intensity of our own economic oppression," Baiman reflects. "The reality is that the vast majority of us are being taken advantage of by the same brutal economic and political systems. Maybe that shared oppression is a place in which we can meet and fight back."
In addition to Baiman, Common Nation of Sorrow also features Riley Calcagno (acoustic guitar, banjo), Miles Miller (drums - Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers), Josh Oliver (acoustic guitar, electric guitar- Watchhouse), Ashleigh Caudill (bass), Adam Chaffins (bass), Anthony De Costa (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Lauren Horbal (drums), and Tristan Scroggins (mandolin), and was recorded by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Sean Sullivan, known for his work with Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers.
In celebration of the release, Baiman will embark on an extensive headline tour this spring including shows at Nashville's Basement East, Milwaukee's High Noon Saloon, Minneapolis' Cedar Cultural Center, Denver's Swallow Hill, Seattle's Tractor Tavern, Cambridge's Club Passim, Washington, DC's Pearl Street Warehouse and Brooklyn's Owl Music Parlor among many others. She will also perform several shows in the U.K. this month. See below for complete itinerary.
Raised in Chicago, Baiman moved to Nashville at age eighteen with the dream of becoming a professional fiddle player, before falling in love with songwriting. In the years since, she's released two acclaimed full-length records-2021's Cycles and her 2017 debut, Shame, of which NPR Music praised, "wry truth-telling...a jaunty banjo figure bobs above a strolling folk-rock groove and sets a playful tone, while her lyrics, delivered with reedy, willful nonchalance, critique the merging of religious, moral and political influence."
Additionally, Vice's Noisey declared, "Shame will have you flipping authority off one song at a time." In addition to her own releases, Baiman continues to work as a musician in a variety of forms, with credits including session and live side-person work for Kacey Musgraves, Amy Ray, Kevin Morby, Kelsey Waldon and Molly Tuttle among many others.
RACHEL BAIMAN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
March 8-Glasgow, UK-Centre for Contemporary Arts
March 9-Lerwick, UK-The Mareel
March 11-Newcastle, UK-Cluny 2
March 12-Shrewsbury, UK-The Hive
March 14-Birmingham, UK-Kitchen Garden Café
March 15-Leicester, UK-The Musician
March 16-Manchester, UK-Gullivers*
March 17-Shipley, UK-Caroline Street Social Club*
March 18-Selby, UK-Selby Town Hall
March 19-London, UK-Green Note
March 20-Bristol, UK-The Wardrobe Theatre
March 29-Greenville, SC-The Radio Room
March 31-Jacksonville, FL-The Blue Jay
April 1-Tampa, FL-The Attic
April 3-Tallahassee, FL-Purple House Concerts
April 5-Nashville, TN-The Basement East†
April 6-Decatur, GA-Eddie's Attic
April 7-Charlotte, NC-The Evening Muse‡
April 8-Durham, NC-The Pinhook
April 12-Madison, WI-High Noon Saloon
April 13-Milwaukee, WI-Anodyne Coffee
April 14-Berwyn, IL-Fitzgerald's§
April 15-Minneapolis, MN-Cedar Cultural Center
April 16-Appleton, WI-Appleton Beer Factory
April 18-Ann Arbor, MI-The Ark
April 19-Columbus, OH-Rambling House
April 20-Newport, KY-Southgate House Revival
May 2-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Cafe
May 3-Wayne, PA-118 North
May 4-Washington, DC-Pearl Street Warehouse
May 5-Cambridge, MA-Club Passim
May 6-Brooklyn, NY-The Owl
May 8-Northampton, MA-The Parlor Room
May 11-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern
May 12-Prosser, WA-Brewminatti
May 13-Portland, OR-Polaris Hall
May 20-Monticello, KY-Sleeping in the Woods Festival
May 25-Denver, CO-Swallow Hill
May 26-Carbondale, CO-Steve's Guitars
May 27-Colorado Springs, CO-MeadowGrass Music Festival
*with Misty River
†with Nicholas Jamerson and King Margo
‡with Heather Maloney and High Tea
§with Seth Walker
Photo credit: Natia Cinco