RJ Thompson Releases Cinematic New Single 'SUPER 8'

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist RJ Thompson has released his latest offering in the form of cinematic pop single 'Super 8', the follow up to last month's 'Your Money Or Your Life', which launched his brand new era and his first new music since 2020's sophomore album Lifeline. RJ's highly-anticipated forthcoming full-length Yearbook is set for release 2nd September 2022.

'Super 8' is another masterful piece of songwriting from the musician who, true to his artistry, combines a plethora of differing sonics to unpack in a singular record. The track is brilliantly ethereal at points, while remaining an upbeat, hook-driven rock-pop song, with instrumentation that spans both jangly guitar and strings alongside RJ's synth staple.

On the reflective lyrics, RJ said: The line "I fell asleep, woke up as an adult, and I don't know how I got here" is a direct reference to how quickly life seems to move. Blink and you'll miss it. All of a sudden I'm in my mid 30s, still chasing the same dreams I had when I was in my early 20s, except now I have kids and a load of responsibilities. I guess, ultimately, it's my 'stop dwelling on the past' song... 'quit looking at my life through a Super 8 frame'".

Following on from 2020's Lifeline - which debuted at Number 1 on the Official UK Download Chart, following with a Number 5 on the Official UK Album Chart upon its physical release in the Spring of last year - 'Super 8', previous release 'Your Money Or Your Life' and much of the other upcoming music on Yearbook was created within RJ's own home, in isolation like most of the world. Despite being physically restricted, the headspace it granted inspired dreams, reflection and ultimately the music he would now prepare to release as his most ambitious yet.

RJ is now due to take the music he created in solitary out into the world, embarking on a UK headline tour this September, 2022. Venues and dates below, tickets available here. To be enjoyed in the meantime, he has recorded live versions of his music at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios. Filmed in Studio 2 by director Ian West, watch RJ and his band perform 'Your Money Or Your Life' live here.

Dubbed 'Synth Springsteen' by the UK media and influenced by the likes of Beck, Brandon Flowers and Bleachers, RJ Thompson's artistry merges brilliant storytelling with a signature nostalgic sound. He's received lots of love on BBC radio from the likes of BBC Radio 2, 6Music and BBC Introducing. The Times claims that he is 'one to watch' while The Guardian hails the artist as 'prolific', with additional acclaim from the likes of Wonderland and CLASH.

Starting his journey in the backstreet pubs and clubs of his native North-East, having taken up the drums aged six and self-taught guitar and piano later on, RJ has gone on to perform all over Europe, including as support for musical legend Jools Holland on multiple tours, performing at venues including the Royal Albert Hall.

RJ's debut album Echo Chamber was a contemporary take on nostalgic music and wider culture with a distinctly retro production technique. It gained critical acclaim and helped cement him as an artist to watch. Later, sophomore album Lifeline saw RJ experiment with augmented reality, using the same creative energy that fuelled his music to turn the album into a truly unique, personalised experience.

Listeners with RJ's iOS & Android app installed were able to hold their phones over the record's cover - a childhood picture taken in Blackpool - to see the weather and time of day of the artwork change to match the conditions wherever they were in the world. "It was about making the world of the record much bigger," RJ explained of this innovation. "Creating the songs comes first and foremost, but I'm also really into creating a deeper world around them as well and the augmented reality really extended the life of the record".

Listen to the new single here:

RJ THOMPSON TOUR DATES | SEPTEMBER 2022

11th - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

12th - Manchester, Night & Day

13th - Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

15th - Glasgow, King Tuts

16th - Gateshead, Sage Hall Two

18th - Nottingham, Bodega

19th - London, The Lexington

20th - Brighton, Komedia Studio

21st - Bristol, The Louisiana