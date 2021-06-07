REI AMI Shares Feisty 'RICKY BOBBY' Single & Video

Alt-pop newcomer, REI AMI, is back confidently staking her claim with the release of her feisty, self-assured new single "RICKY BOBBY" available now across all digital streaming platforms via Visionary Records/Sony Music Entertainment. The playful hip-hop track arrives today alongside a steamy visual directed by Maddie Cordoba and is the latest off the fast rising artist's upcoming debut mixtape due out this summer. Stream REI AMI's latest single "RICKY BOBBY" HERE and watch the accompanying video HERE.

"RICKY BOBBY" follows a string of breakout releases the critically acclaimed singer and songwriter has dropped this year including "F.R.A.," "THAT'S ON YOU!" and "do it right" with GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper/singer Aminé. The track is co-written by REI AMI and Christian Blue, Ajay Ajit Dodani, Matthew Crawford, and Aaron Berton as well as co-produced by Blue, KOAD, Theo, and The Climb.

On the inspiration behind her latest single, REI AMI shares, "This past December I decided to watch 'Talladega Nights' with Will Ferrell. It's obviously a funny movie, but I hadn't watched it in forever so I picked up on a lot of things I didn't notice before. I feel like Ricky Bobby is such an interesting character because he's somebody with this raw talent and then he gets thrown into this racing world. He's really shy and insecure at first but then as he grows, he gets confident and he's on top of the world and then life hits him with some fing karma. Then boom we see character growth! I feel like there are real life lessons in the movie, so I was really inspired by that."

She continues, "The next day when I was in my session his name just kept popping up in my head so I just wrote it down and then you know we were tracking the song and when it was time for like the second verse I was writing 'Ricky Bobby I'm the s' came to life. It's a really fun song and makes you want to dance and I really hope you like it. It's one of my favorites off of the upcoming project and one of my favorite songs that I've ever made really so it's very special to me."

Born in South Korea and raised in Maryland, REI AMI commanded herself into the spotlight in 2019 with the release of her three multi-faceted debut singles "MAKE IT MINE," "DICTATOR," and "SNOWCONE," the latter of which has since amassed over 15 million cumulative streams. Backed by co-signs from Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, and Zane Lowe, REI AMI continued to make waves with the eye-popping 2020 rap single "MAC & CHEESE," released via her new label Visionary Records, which led to a highly coveted spot walking in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty runway show that same year.

Darkness of human existence is often side-stepped. #REIPOP newcomer REI AMI, however, balls up her fists and unleashes her demons across the breadth of her new work. REI AMI exhibits great strength in poetic tragedy, as she so often stokes the flames of moody melancholy, excavating what beauty may lie underneath in the process. Her craft is as blissful as it is devilish, and she instantly casts a mesmeric spell over the listener -- heightening the senses and provoking them to question their own well-being.

Her name is a combination of two characters from the lauded anime series Sailor Moon; REI showcases her braggadocious and aggressive "bad bitch" style and AMI represents her softer, more delicate side. REI AMI best reflects the two polar sides of her personality, while also representing duality. For her, it's not having to choose between this or that, but rather embracing both and then modeling that in her music.

A vast background of sensibilities, REI AMI is a chameleon in every sense and unafraid of saying exactly what's on her mind. With new music on the way incorporating elements from indie, hip-hop, to bedroom pop and every genre in between, she is poised to continue her rapid rise to stardom in 2021 and beyond. Pop music isn't ready for what's coming next.

