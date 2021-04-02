(RED) & Mavin Records Release 'Dance (RED) Save Lives Vol. III'

In celebration of today's album launch, Mavin and (RED) have released a feature track: Rema's "Woman" (Sofi Tukker Remix) now available to stream across all platforms.

"We are really honored to be part of the Dance (RED) Saves Lives Vol.III compilation. We got to learn about a lot of incredible artists through this process. This is one of our favorite remixes that we've done in a long time and we've been playing it in our livestreams a lot," said artist Sofi Tukker. "It's the ultimate joy to have made something we love, discover new artists in the process, and be contributing to reducing the impact of COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa all in one. We're grateful to be involved in this project and excited to hear all the other remixes."

"We are honored that our family of Mavin artists and so many talented producers and DJs have joined together to create an album in support of (RED) and their fight against AIDS and COVID-19. This album celebrates dance music as a way to create hope and unity during these uncertain times, and despite all that is happening, we can spread joy through our music and art," said Don Jazzy, Founder and President, Mavin Records.

"As a Co-Curator of this compilation, I was interested in reconnecting the Diaspora to Africa through dance music. African music was the first music I ever danced to so I never understood why there was such a disconnect. I'm looking to the future of dance music and that is being in the club hearing everything from EDM to Afrobeats to Amapiano to Dancehall and everything in between -- a global buffet of dance and that's what we tried to do with Volume III," said Co-Curator and artist, Aluna.

"We are excited to launch this album in partnership with Mavin Records and the incredible roster of collaborators who have chosen to support the fight against COVID-19. As our biggest African collaboration to date, we are grateful that each stream will help save lives," said Jennifer Lotito, (RED) President and Chief Operating Officer.

Both the debut single and the DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III album artwork was created by the Brooklyn-based Nigerian performance and visual artist, Laolu Senbanjo. The album artwork can also be found on exclusive campaign merchandise that gives back to the Global Fund with every purchase. Laolu's signature work, as also inspired from the album cover, has also been interpreted into a limited-edition facemask that is available for purchase today, worldwide!

"Working with (RED) has been an incredible journey; I have seen first-hand the impact the organization has on the ground and I have been committed to supporting their efforts to fight pandemics ever since. We believe that through the collaboration of music and art we can both inspire and create lasting change for those who need it most," said Laolu Senbanjo.

Mavin and (RED) have partnered because COVID-19 is threatening to derail critical progress made in the AIDS fight. COVID-19 could cause AIDS-related deaths to double in the coming year as health and community systems are overwhelmed, treatment and prevention programs are disrupted, and resources are diverted throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

(RED) got its name because it is the color of emergency. In 2006, (RED) was founded to engage businesses and people in one of the greatest health emergencies, the AIDS pandemic. Today, as COVID-19 threatens to undo the progress of the AIDS fight, (RED) is supporting the fight against two deadly pandemics, AIDS and COVID-19, by partnering with the world's most iconic brands to generate money for the Global Fund through (RED)-branded goods and experiences. (RED) Partners include: Alessi, Amazon, Ames Bros, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Calm, Claro, Durex, eos, Girl Skateboards, Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Montblanc, NetJets, Piaggio Fast Forward, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Telcel, Therabody, U-Mask and Vespa. (RED) Supporters include: Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated $650 million for the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS grants primarily in eSwatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground - no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted 180 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services. Today, (RED) money continues to support these programs as well as efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on critical health services for the world's most vulnerable.

Mavin Records is Africa's leading record label. Founded in Lagos in 2012 by legendary producer Don Jazzy, Mavin has produced some of the iconic artists and songs of the last decade and shaped the sound of Afrobeats music. Its roster spans genres from Afrobeats to alternative rock to rap. Current artists include Rema, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Johnny Drille, Korede Bello, Crayon, Di'ja, D'Prince, Dr. SID, and DJ Big N.

Laolu Senbanjo, otherwise known as "Laolu NYC," is a Nigerian bred, Brooklyn based performance and visual artist, singer, songwriter, musician, human rights lawyer, and activist. Having started his career in law, Laolu has always sought to help others reveal their truth. To do this, he navigates in the way that comes most natural to him: through never ending depths of his artwork. After practicing law for 3 years in Nigeria, he moved to New York City where he has devoted his time to being a full time artist ever since.

Laolu is guided by the idea that all things; be it paper, walls, people, buildings, cars, you name it - are his canvas. By placing his artwork on just about any and everything he can get his hands on, Laolu seeks to leave a part of his art and Yoruba heritage wherever he goes through one canvas at a time.



Laolu has worked with those such as Taraji P. Henson, Lupita Nyongo, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats, Danielle Brooks, and has had his Sacred Art of the Ori body ritual featured on Beyoncé's 2016 Grammy award winning "Lemonade." Laolu has graced the covers of The New York Times alongside having features in The Fader, Vogue, Vice, CNN, BBC, and more. His ever growing list of collaborations currently include those such as Kenneth Cole, Nike, Equinox Fitness, Starbucks, Belvedere, Bvlgari, TED, and many more.