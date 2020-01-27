RCA Inspiration Congratulates Kirk Franklin on Two Grammy Wins

RCA Inspiration, one of the premiere record labels in gospel and inspirational music, congratulates Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA), who celebrated a double win at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY® Awards.

Winning Best Gospel Performance/Song for his #1 hit "Love Theory" and Best Gospel Album for his #1 album LONG LIVE LOVE, the prolific Gospel icon/songwriter/producer marked his fifteenth and sixteenth GRAMMY® Awards of his career, which honor the 2019 release of his thirteenth studio album and its smash hit single.

Franklin also performed on the GRAMMY® Awards' tribute to Nipsey Hussle, which aired live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, collaborating with DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Meek Mill, and Roddy Ricch, in honoring the memory of the late rapper and activist.

Phil Thornton, SVP and General Manager or RCA Inspiration says, "Congratulations to Kirk for his GRAMMY® wins honoring his outstanding work this past year! It's always an incredible experience to see Kirk performing live on stage."





Related Articles View More Music Stories