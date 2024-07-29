R&B Star RINI Embarks on a Soulful Odyssey With New Single 'Matter to You'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakout R&B artist RINI has released the mesmerizing new single “Matter to You." Atmospheric and sprawling, the soulful odyssey allows the Australian native to push the boundaries of his creativity. Alongside the track comes a striking video, watch it HERE. “Matter to You” follows “Miracle,” his first new release of 2024.

“We often get caught up in the many demands of today's world, losing sight of the small joys that truly bring us happiness,” RINI says of his new single. “As an artist pursuing a dream that requires so much time and attention, I find this especially true. Striving to balance my passion with the rest of life is a lifelong lesson.”

“Nothing compares to your touch — my love, if you go it might be too much,” RINI croons over bluesy guitar riffs and solemn percussion. Later, on the soaring chorus, he pleads: “I’ll put more time, I’ll put more effort / open my eyes, I’ll make it better.” The track's emotional overtures and the artist's wholly original approach to R&B are reflected in the accompanying video.

“Matter to You” arrives on the heels of “Miracle,” his first new release since last Spring's moody “My Luv.” That was preceded by the release of his critically acclaimed UltraViolet EP, which contained the pop-adjacent “Pressure” and hip-hop-leaning “Selfish” featuring BEAM. On Spotify alone, RINI's emotional tunes have racked up more than 652 million streams. That number is sure to grow with the undeniable “Matter to You.”

ABOUT RINI:

Since the inception of his musical career, RINI has been endowed with this unique responsibility to share his truth. The Melbourne-raised artist speaks directly to listeners while wearing his heart on his sleeve, relinquishing control of his emotions in a way that has a liberating effect on people. Being vulnerable is a heavy cross for RINI to bear but the end result has proven to be cathartic for his creativity, equipping the genre-defying R&B singer with something real to say: “I just want to take my time with songs,” he avows.

In 2021, RINI unveiled his 12-track debut album Constellations, an ambient collection of sounds that explore the nuances of love, which garnered praise from media outlets like Complex, Rated R&B, and UPROXX – the latter describing his project as, “an out-of-this-world touch to RINI’s music, offering a beautiful love story that any hopeless romantic would die for even though it seems far too good to be true.” Through a sultry falsetto and soul-stirring voice that’s universally embraced, the 24-year-old songbird revealed an emotional depth in his songwriting that doesn’t feel out of place. His creative process is fluid and impassioned, turning small, mundane details into romantic neo-soul fantasies. Now, after emerging as a remarkable new talent poised to thrive in today’s R&B landscape, RINI is laser-focused on continuing to push the boundaries of modern music with his unique style, accumulating over 652M streams across platforms while averaging 2.2M monthly listeners on Spotify to date. Over the years, RINI became emboldened by the discovery that music can shape the world around him. From relocating out West to acclimating himself to the fast-paced lifestyle, this stage of his career has been about growth and self-discovery.

Photo Credit: Tara Nichols

Comments