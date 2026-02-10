R&B Star Myles Lloyd to Support JUNNY on Canadian Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the release of his 2025 album I’m Still Thinking, rising R&B star Myles Lloyd is hitting the road this winter alongside Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter JUNNY. Lloyd will join JUNNY across all Canadian dates, with shows in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Tickets are on sale now.

Alongside the tour announcement, Lloyd has also shared that he will release a K-pop reimagining of his single “Drive Me Crazy." Titled "DMC," the new version features Gemini, Karencici, and JUNNY and arrives February 20. The original track amassed over 25 million streams, earning a co-sign from ENHYPEN and landing on South Korea’s Top 200 chart. Pre-save the forthcoming version here.

Upcoming Tour Dates w/ JUNNY:

February 16 - Montreal, Canada @ Le National

February 17 - Toronto, Canada @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

March 4 - Vancouver, Canada @ Vogue Theatre

March 5 - Calgary, Canada @ The Palace Theatre

Photo Credit: Saem