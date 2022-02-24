R&B Artist Ré Alissa Releases New Single 'MOVIE'

Los Angeles-based artist Ré Alissa documents a late night romance in the official music video for her smash hit "MOVIE". Appropriately released during the Valentine's Day season, "MOVIE'' is a sensual track paired with a nostalgic video shot through the lens of a camera reminiscent of 90's home videos. The perfect pairing to her 90's-inspired sound, Ré Alissa introduces her own modern approach to the genre with unique choreography and fresh production by Nathan Blub. Her smooth vocals compliment laid back synths and drum patterns in a way that resonates with dedicated fans of R&B. Inspired by a story of two people who document their romantic late night adventures, "MOVIE'' proves relatable to anyone who has lost track of time while getting lost in another person.

"Tell me what you want, while nobody is looking around us, While the world isn't still moving around us / We could make a movie right now" ~ MOVIE

Originally from Chicago, the young R&B songstress and multi-instrumentalist has had the pleasure of working with notable artists like Juice WRLD, Bootsy Collins, Babyface and Toni Braxton. The skyward starlet proves herself time and time again as she navigates her way through the industry with a refreshingly innovative and collaborative spirit. Incorporating elements of pop, hip hop and soul, Ré Alissa sets the bar for emerging R&B acts. Not afraid to let her guard down, "MOVIE" invites fans to witness her imagination come to life as she paints a portrait of two lovers coming together as one. The value of sharing these special moments with someone else shines through as she explores an intense chemistry that we crave to witness during the highly anticipated season of love.

