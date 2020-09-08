R&B Artist JESSENIA Debuts EP 'PHOENIX'

Listen to single "Phoenix" below.

For the very first time in her successful career, one of the newest music sensations and social media stars JESSENIA, debuts her most anticipated EP, titled "PHOENIX" as part of her repertoire that magnifies her talents as an influencer and music artist with an outstanding production. The album is available today in all digital platforms.

Following the release of her first hit single and music video also called "Phoenix", Jessenia delivers this 4-track EP which includes a fusion of Pop and contemporary R&B sounds delivering a piece of work that takes you on a personal journey.



Phoenix is an EP that uncovers a side of the singer in which she faces her vulnerabilities to heal from her wounds and help empowering others. "This EP is a very personal project for me, it's a reflection of myself and what is like to deal with a heartbreak. Phoenix is a compilation of storytelling from the very first love experience, to the last one," expressed Jessenia. "Every song has story and a special meaning, and I can't wait to share a piece of who I am."

Watch the music video for "Phoenix" below.



PHOENIX Track List:

