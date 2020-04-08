RADIOHEAD to Stream Free Weekly Concert Films on YouTube

Legendary rockers Radiohead have announced that it will upload a series of streaming concert films on its YouTube channel.

The band will post a new concert each week "until self-quarantining conditions have passed - within reason" beginning this this Thursday at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The series will launch with the October 2000 Live From a Tent in Dublin concert filmed at the Punchestown Racecourse.

"Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several live shows from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead's YouTube channel," the band wrote on Instagram. "We will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No one knows."





