Quinn L'Esperance Releases New Single & Video 'Human Connection'

Today, singer, songwriter and actress Quinn L'Esperance released her new single "Human Connection," a song that is more appropriate than ever in today's world. "Human Connection" was written by Quinn, Matt Wilder and Rick Beresford, produced by Matt Wilder and Art Webb and recorded in Nashville. A lyric video was also released simultaneously with the music.

LISTEN! https://soundcloud.com/quinnlesperance/human-connection/s-2ayxEizQV8y

"I thought of writing "Human Connection" after I moved to Los Angeles and saw how many people lived their daily lives disconnected from one another," explains Quinn. "It bothered me because I knew that we, as humans could be so much happier and caring if we came together rather than judge each other or create distance to protect ourselves. Now, more than ever, I have seen a drastic change in the way people communicate with each other because it is truly the time to make a human connection. I have never seen more positivity and togetherness, despite the negative news and the crisis we are in. In times like these, we are connecting because together has power."

Quinn not only released her new single and video on April 10th but is also live on Facebook & Instagram every Tuesday at 8 PM EST to "connect" with her fans, friends and family. Growing up in Ohio, Quinn was a competitive figure skater but at age 11, she took her love of performing from the ice to the stage, signing up for theater summer camp where she discovered her talents in singing and acting. She then began taking voice lessons, started studying acting at James Madio Studios in Ohio and signed with a TV & Film agent.

Quinn has since performed live at fundraising events for the Dare2Dream Foundation and Relay For Life and sang the National Anthem at the Indians vs. Tigers game. In 2015, she released her first full length album, Fearless. This past year, she released a music video for her single "All Falls Into Place" which was written and recorded in Nashville and for her most recent offering, "Heavyweight." Quinn will release a new album on her own QKL record label in 2020.





