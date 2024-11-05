Quill Haunts Audiences with Spooky New Single 'Ghosts'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alternative rock artist Quill has released “Ghosts,” a chilling anthem that promises to captivate audiences with its raw, dark energy and hauntingly powerful sound. Blending visceral, deep vocals reminiscent of Amy Lee with eerie electric guitar riffs and ethereal synths, “Ghosts” captures the essence of classic punk with a timelessly dark twist. Quill’s low, rich harmonies further deepen the track’s haunting feel, crafting a spine-tingling experience perfect for Halloween playlists.

“Ghosts” dives into the complexities of human emotion, identity, and the universal need for validation. In a world of hidden struggles, Quill’s lyrics invite listeners to confront their own inner demons and embrace their true selves, encouraging fans to face their ghosts with resilience. With this release, Quill is igniting a movement to empower and inspire.

“‘Ghosts’ is about feeling invisible in a world that often overlooks the vulnerable. It’s a song about revisiting past wounds and confronting the parts of ourselves we sometimes wish to hide,” says Quill. “I wanted to capture the feeling of loneliness and the journey of piecing together a sense of self amidst all that.”

“Ghosts” is written and performed by Quill and produced, mixed, and mastered by Gal Bushy at Room2 Studios.

ABOUT QUILL

Quill, blending the haunting intensity of Evanescence with the raw edge of Billie Eilish, crafts symphonic alternative music that dives deep into themes of loneliness, vulnerability, and self-discovery. Her latest single, "Ghosts," is a powerful reflection on identity and emotional struggle within a disconnected world.

Comments