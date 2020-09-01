Queeva Releases Official Lyric Video for 'Above Water'

The first release off her upcoming EP surpassed 100,00 streams on Spotify.

"Above Water" is the latest single from 16-year-old singer-songwriter sensation, Queeva. The first release off her upcoming EP is garnering quite a bit of attention so far on Spotify, surpassing 100,000 streams over the weekend, and having landed on the "Wild Country," "Next From Nashville," and "Fresh Finds" playlists.



Penned by Queeva, Brandon Darcy, Payton Taylor and Dean Kreseki, "Above Water" addresses the struggles of trying to escape the grasp that a negative relationship can have, paralleling the struggle to keeping her head above water. The captivating tune exudes the feeling of being pulled by waves, woven into the undulating mix by producer/co-writer Brandon Darcy. This new era of depth for Queeva's music is mapped out in the lyric video.



"Feel like I should let go like everybody says so, but I can never find a way. Cause you crash into me like the waves at night, no warning signs. Changing your mind with the tide... I keep my head above water..."



Drawing from a uniquely diverse musical background, from Celtic sounds all the way to classic Dolly Parton, ("A Coat of Many Colors" being one of her all-time favorites) Queeva's passionate pursuit of country music began at a very early age. This early start allowed opportunities to develop her talents and songwriting skills, working alongside famed producers and putting out her first album by the age of 9.

Watch the new lyric video here:

