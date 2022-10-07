Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Quavo & Takeoff Unleash New Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'

Quavo & Takeoff Unleash New Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'

Quavo & Takeoff also shared a new music video for “Nothing Changed.”

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

Famed Atlanta rap duo Quavo & Takeoff have unleashed their hotly-anticipated collaborative LP Only Built for Infinity Links, out now via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records.

The high-powered duo unite with electric-chemistry as well as an impressive slate of feature artists including Mustard, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane with iconic production from DJ Durel, Murda Beatz, Buddha Beats, Money Musik, and more.

Only Built for Infinity Links is a deep-dive into Quavo & Takeoff's universe through their melodic and expansive adlibs, infectious hooks, and their agile wordplay. To accompany the release, Quavo & Takeoff shared a new music video for "Nothing Changed."

"We wanted to pay tribute to some of the best rap duos of all time with this album and remind the culture that we're really one of them. Raekwon and Ghostface, Outkast, The Throne, and now Quavo and Takeoff." - Quavo

"This is a no skips type of album. We wanted it to play through like a live show, we come in strong and then bring you on a journey. Definitely knew we had to bring out icons only for the features." - Takeoff

Only Built for Infinity Links follows a string of the critically lauded singles "Us. vs. Them" featuring Gucci Mane, "Big Stunna" featuring Birdman, the RIAA Gold Certified multi-million streamed "Hotel Lobby", and the recent, hard-hitting "Nothing Changed".

On Thursday, in celebration of the new project, the pair performed live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Quavo & Takeoff's collaborative debut captures the dynamic duo at their best as a team of prolific icons that continue to push the culture forward.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new album here:




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Teaser TrailerVIDEO: Watch THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Teaser Trailer
October 6, 2022

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Watch the video teaser now!
VIDEO: SundanceTV & AMC+ Share TRUE CRIME STORY: INDEFENSIBLE TrailerVIDEO: SundanceTV & AMC+ Share TRUE CRIME STORY: INDEFENSIBLE Trailer
October 6, 2022

SundanceTV and AMC+ are excited to share an all-new teaser for the sardonic and eye-opening six-part series True Crime Story: Indefensible. In True Crime Story: Indefensible, comedian Jena Friedman (Academy Award nominated writer and WGA winner of Borat 2) travels the country to unspool real cases on the ground. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Watch Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell & More in the CAUSEWAY Film TrailerVIDEO: Watch Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell & More in the CAUSEWAY Film Trailer
October 6, 2022

Watch the video trailer for 'Causeway,' a new film directed by Lila Neugebauer ('The Waverly Gallery') starring Jennifer Lawrence, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell ('The Music Man,' 'The Humans'), Linda Emond ('Cabaret,' 'Death of a Salesman'), Stephen McKinley Henderson ('A Doll's House Part 2'), Brian Tyree Henry (“Lobby Hero,' 'The Book of Mormon').
VIDEO: Hasan Minhaj & Time for Change Foundation Founder Kim Carter Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Hasan Minhaj & Time for Change Foundation Founder Kim Carter Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 6, 2022

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” star proudly proclaims to Jennifer the love he has for his 94.5 year-old grandmother who lives in India and survived COVID.  Hasan goes on to share their beautiful bond and his grandmother’s gift of poetry.  Then, watch videos of Hasan and Jennifer playing a revealing game of “Would You Rather!”
Shamir to Support Lucius on Tour in NovemberShamir to Support Lucius on Tour in November
October 6, 2022

Philadelphia’s Vegas-born multidisciplinary indie rock tour de force Shamir will join Lucius on tour in November, bringing his enthralling live show to stages across the US. Before he hits the road, you can catch Shamir at Philly Music Fest on October 14th, with Mt. Joy, Mannequin Pussy, Low Cut Connie, Ron Gallo and more. 