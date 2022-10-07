Quavo & Takeoff Unleash New Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'

Famed Atlanta rap duo Quavo & Takeoff have unleashed their hotly-anticipated collaborative LP Only Built for Infinity Links, out now via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records.

The high-powered duo unite with electric-chemistry as well as an impressive slate of feature artists including Mustard, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane with iconic production from DJ Durel, Murda Beatz, Buddha Beats, Money Musik, and more.

Only Built for Infinity Links is a deep-dive into Quavo & Takeoff's universe through their melodic and expansive adlibs, infectious hooks, and their agile wordplay. To accompany the release, Quavo & Takeoff shared a new music video for "Nothing Changed."

"We wanted to pay tribute to some of the best rap duos of all time with this album and remind the culture that we're really one of them. Raekwon and Ghostface, Outkast, The Throne, and now Quavo and Takeoff." - Quavo

"This is a no skips type of album. We wanted it to play through like a live show, we come in strong and then bring you on a journey. Definitely knew we had to bring out icons only for the features." - Takeoff

Only Built for Infinity Links follows a string of the critically lauded singles "Us. vs. Them" featuring Gucci Mane, "Big Stunna" featuring Birdman, the RIAA Gold Certified multi-million streamed "Hotel Lobby", and the recent, hard-hitting "Nothing Changed".

On Thursday, in celebration of the new project, the pair performed live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Quavo & Takeoff's collaborative debut captures the dynamic duo at their best as a team of prolific icons that continue to push the culture forward.

