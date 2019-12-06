Pussycat Dolls Announce Second London Date Due to Demand

Due to phenomenal demand, The era defying, chart-topping, button-pushing, mega-group The Pussycat Dolls have added a second London date to their first U.K. tour in over a decade. The voices of a generation will be taking their Pussycat Dolls 2020 Tour on the road next year, hitting arenas across the U.K. calling at Dublin, Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and London. Tickets available now at LiveNation.co.uk



The multi-platinum pop sensations - Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar are bringing back Doll Domination. Having sold more than 54 Million records worldwide and streamed over 1 Billion times, X2 Winners at the MTV VMA and achieved eight U.K. top 10 singles the dolls have Stick Wit Ya throughout the decades.



Nicole Scherzinger says "I love all my girls so much and cannot wait to show you what we've got in store for you. It's been a long time coming but this feels like the perfect time to remind the world what it means to be a Pussycat Doll".



Robin Antin, founder of The Pussycat Dolls says "I created The Pussycat Dolls back in 1994 and never in my wildest dreams would I have thought it would become one of the most iconic girl groups of our time. I've been working on making this reunion happen now for years, so I am very excited that the stars have aligned for THE PCD REUNION! It's with gratitude to our fans and during this amazing time of female empowerment, to be able to announce the launch of our PCD reunion, celebrating ALL GENDERS, & the brilliant success and talent of the girls that helped influence a movement that was long overdue".



The Pussycat Dolls will embark on a nine date U.K. wide tour bringing hits such as 'Don't Cha', 'Stickwitu', 'When I Grow Up', 'Buttons' and more fan favorites back to life with their iconic dance routines and showstopping vocals.

The Pussycat Dolls 2020 Tour

05 April 2020 Dublin, IR 3 Arena

06 April 2020 Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena

08 April 2002 Birmingham, U.K. Arena, Birmingham

09 April 2020 Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena

11 April 2020 Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro

12 April 2020 Newcastle, U.K. Utilita Arena

14 April 2020 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Arena

15 April 2020 Leeds, U.K. First Direct Arena

17 April 2020 (SOLD OUT) London, U.K. The O2

19 April 2020 London, U.K. The O2



Tickets on sale now at at LiveNation.co.uk





Related Articles View More Music Stories