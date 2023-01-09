Public Image Ltd. Release New Single 'Hawaii'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PiL will be releasing a new album this year.

Public Image Ltd. (PiL) are confirmed to take part in the competition to represent Ireland at the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest with the most personal piece of songwriting and accompanying artwork that John Lydon has ever shared called "Hawaii," which is now available for streaming and download here.

The song is a love letter to John's wife of nearly 5 decades, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer's. A pensive, personal yet universal love song that will resonate with many, the song sees John reflecting on their lifetime well spent, and in particular, one of their happiest moments together in Hawaii.

The powerfully emotional ballad is as close as John will ever come to bearing his soul. "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most," says John. "It's also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."

The competition will take place from 9:30pm GMT (4:30p ET/1:30p PT) on Friday, February 3, 2023 on Ireland's The Late Late Show and can be live streamed here.

Celebrating their 40-year anniversary in 2018, Public Image Ltd. haven't been going quite as long as John and Nora, however, the band is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all time.

PiL's music and vision has earned them 5 UK Top 20 singles and 5 UK Top 20 albums. With a shifting line-up and unique sound - fusing rock, dance, folk, pop and dub - Lydon guided the band from their debut album First Issue in 1978 through to 1992's That What Is Not, before a 17-year hiatus.

Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009, touring extensively worldwide and releasing two critically acclaimed albums This is PiL in 2012 followed by their 10th studio album What The World Needs Now... in 2015, which peaked at number 29 in the official UK album charts and picked up fantastic acclaim from both press and public. (The album also peaked at number 3 in the official UK indie charts and number 4 in the official UK vinyl charts). What The World Needs Now... was self-funded by PiL and released on their own label 'PiL Official' via Cargo UK Distribution.

John Lydon, Lu Edmonds (multi-instrumentalist, Guitars) Bruce Smith (Percussion, drums), and Scott Firth (Bass, multi-instrumentalist), continue as PiL. They are the longest stable line-up in the band's history and continue to challenge and thrive.

"Hawaii" is available on all digital platforms from January 9th, and will be released on limited edition 7" vinyl later in the year.

Listen to the new single here:



