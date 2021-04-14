Prudence Announces New EP 'Untitled'

On May 14 Prudence, the recording project of composer and session bass player Tom Crandles, will release Untitled via the Australian independent label Endless Recordings (pre-order). Today Prudence is pleased to present the EPs first single "Better." The song debuted today at Treble Zine and will be on all streaming platforms to add to your favorite playlists. On the song Treble Zine says, "'Better' seems to balance a number of different influences, from '90s-era shoegaze to '80s-era goth rock and sophisti-pop-sounds you wouldn't all expect to hear in the same song. But here they merge together gorgeously in a melancholy and hypnotic whole."



Known previously for his work as outfit COLOURS, as well as one half of the Sydney based band Au.Ra (felte Records), Prudence began organically as a song writing endeavour with an emphasis on self expression and exploration. Initially working in bedsits and hotel rooms across the UK and Europe; Tom now records from his studio in Sydney, working hand-in-hand with exciting new Australian independent label Endless Recordings.



In Prudence, Tom offers his own idiosyncratic vision of the world - one that feels electric yet effortless; a natural disaster of melody and noise in a disorientating sea of emotion.



Untitled is simultaneously tender and resentful, four tracks stamped with Prudence's brand of meticulous song-writing precision and impulsive abandon.



Drawing on his own tragic comedy to capture the vagaries of relationships we've all been through, Prudence has a penchant for certain human impulses; expressing desire, ache, isolation, and bitterness in an addictive dialect.



With musical influences that range from Haruomi Hosono to Michael Gira, Mick Karn to Anita Lane and Mark Hollis to Mina, Prudence's output is genre-defying yet always underpinned by the richness and complexity in its song-writing.



Prudence's live show sees the project expand with Aleesha Dibbs, Kat Harley joining the fold to bring these deeply personal songs to life.



Tom Crandles says, "In the past year I have taken an involuntary break from music and life in general. Obviously 2020 was one great collective struggle. I decided to print some music as motivation to help find my balance and connect again. This music is a reflection of my year in static."

Photo Credit: Mclean Stephenson