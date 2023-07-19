Pretenders Announce Rare Intimate U.S. Tour

Limited tickets for all nine dates go on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10:00 am (local).

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Pretenders Announce Rare Intimate U.S. Tour

The Pretenders have announced a very special US headline tour, set to visit a series of intimate venues across the country beginning August 16 at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom and then continuing into early October. Limited tickets for all nine dates go on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details, please see thepretenders.com.

The atypical headline run heralds the eagerly awaited arrival of the Pretenders’ forthcoming new studio album, Relentless, arriving via Rhino Records on Friday, September 15. Pre-orders – including digital download, baby pink vinyl, black vinyl, and CD – are available now.

Produced by multiple Grammy Award-nominee David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) at the famed Battery Studios in Willesden, Northwest London, Relentless marks the second consecutive full-length songwriting collaboration by founder Chrissie Hynde and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne following 2020’s acclaimed Hate For Sale.

The album – which marks the band’s return to Warner Music Group after more than two decades having first been signed to Sire Records in America by the legendary Seymour Stein – includes such recently released singles as “Let The Sun Come In“ and the beautiful closing track, “I Think About You Daily,” the latter featuring composer Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead, The Smile), who provides the string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble for the recording.

Hailed by Stereogum as a “grand…regretful ballad,” “I Think About You Daily” is joined by a deeply moving official video, streaming now on YouTube.

The Pretenders will further introduce Relentless by joining Guns N’ Roses as a special guest on their upcoming North American stadium tour. The dates get underway August 11 at Hershey, PA’s Hersheypark Stadium before making stops at such historic parks as East Rutherford, NJ’s MetLife Stadium (August 15), Pittsburgh, PA’s PNC Park at North Shore (August 18), Boston, MA’s Fenway Park (August 21), Chicago, IL’s Wrigley Field (August 24), Toronto, ON’s Rogers Centre (September 3), and St. Louis, MO’s Busch Stadium (September 9).

In addition, the Pretenders will make a top-billed festival appearance as direct support to Foo Fighters at the upcoming Ohana Festival, curated by Eddie Vedder and set for October 1 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA. Additional dates will be announced.

THE PRETENDERS - TOUR 2023

AUGUST

11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *

15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium *

16 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park at North Shore *

21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park *

24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field *

26 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room

29 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

31 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

SEPTEMBER

3 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre *

5 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

7 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

9 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium *

OCTOBER

1 – Dana Point, CA – OHANA Festival †

2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

4 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s (Outdoor)

6 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

* w/ Guns N’ Roses

† Festival Appearance



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Cypress Hill Perform Insane In The Brain & I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like T Photo
Video: Cypress Hill Perform 'Insane In The Brain' & 'I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That'

The South Gate, California rap group championed cannabis before it was fashionable, ushered in a genre-shifting sonic tapestry, performed thousands of shows at a time when rappers were having a hard time getting booked for live gigs, and helped pave the way for rappers to use Spanish in their rhymes. Watch the videos now!

2
Video: Andrew X Releases New Music Video for Where Are You Now Photo
Video: Andrew X Releases New Music Video for 'Where Are You Now'

Produced by Matt Goldman (Underoath, Anberlin), mixed by Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons), and mastered by Ted Jensen (NEEDTOBREATHE, Florence + The Machine), breezy stories of unrequited love, earnest confessions, and genuine emotion color the ten songs on the new album. Watch the new music video now!

3
Bruno Major Debuts The Show Must Go On Photo
Bruno Major Debuts 'The Show Must Go On'

“The Show Must Go On” sets the stage for Columbo. A piano flourish giving way to a clean, snare-less drum pattern and guitar strum that conjures the cozy fireside intimacy of Neil Young’s “Out on the Weekend.” Bruno’s vocal riffs ebb and flow before the song blossoms into a crescendoing chorus that illuminates the path for the album ahead.

4
Cindy Wilson (B-52s) Drops Psychedelic Fusion Track Delirious Photo
Cindy Wilson (B-52s) Drops Psychedelic Fusion Track 'Delirious'

Cindy Wilson has always been on the forefront of music’s cutting-edge: As a founding member of The B-52s, she was a pioneer of the New Wave sound that redefined music in the 1970s and ‘80s. Wilson is known for her distinctly melodic voice and her remarkable ability to deliver powerful emotions in her music.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

WICKED Movie Release Dates Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike, Director Jon M. Chu ConfirmsWICKED Movie Release Dates Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike, Director Jon M. Chu Confirms
Sebastián Yatra's Summer Smash 'Vagabundo' Reaches Platinum Status in the U.S.Sebastián Yatra's Summer Smash 'Vagabundo' Reaches Platinum Status in the U.S.
REBOUNDER Share New Single 'Library' Feat. PurrREBOUNDER Share New Single 'Library' Feat. Purr
Dogstar Announces New Album 'Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees'Dogstar Announces New Album 'Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HERE LIES LOVE