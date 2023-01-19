Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pressures Release New Single 'Wasting Away'

Pressures Release New Single 'Wasting Away'

The five-track EP will be available on all streaming platforms in 2023.

Jan. 19, 2023  

After the release of several praised singles in 2022 including "Time Bomb" and "Dark Glow," three-piece Canadian outfit PRESSURES return with their contemplative new single/video, "Wasting Away."

"Wasting Away" marks the group's first single of 2023 and the final chapter of the visually characterized symbol of Amaliia. "This record is a journey through Amaliia's emotions and as our final single, we wanted to give life to Amaliia," the group shares.

"Feeling trapped, being watched over, living life feeling like a robot-it's a visual representation of the song and an ending to this phase of her story. To us, Amaliia is a symbol that could be me, you, or anyone you know struggling with a battle within themselves."

While the track offers the group's signature, bouncy instrumentation highlighted by their dynamic guitar work, it is contrasted by thought-provoking lyrics that effortlessly encapsulate the three-piece story through "Wasting Away," "Time Bomb," and "Dark Glow."

"['Wasting Away'] touches on a time in your life when you only know that you're sinking and there's no lifeline to grab onto," the trio continues. "We looked to break the third wall while you listen to this track by putting you in both ours and your controversial thoughts and inner dialogue. The contrast between the dark lyrics and upbeat music creates a push-and-pull feeling that allows the listener to experience the song on a more emotional level. It's our most raw and unfiltered track."

The visual for "Wasting Away" is by far the band's most introspective and alienating video in their Amaliia EP trilogy. The video for "Wasting Away" creates a chaotic, anxiety-inducing feeling of being trapped and hones in on the track's pivotal message of isolation and living life on repeat.

​​Similarly to "Dark Glow" and "Time Bomb," "Wasting Away" was filmed by Doug Meadows, who also took on the mix of the track. The track was written by Jake Porterfield and Jesse Moreau, and mastered by Tyler Smyth.

"Wasting Away," "Dark Glow," and "Time Bomb" will all be featured on the band's highly-anticipated Amaliia EP with two additional yet-to-be-released tracks. The five-track EP will be available on all streaming platforms in 2023.

Watch the new music video here:



VIDEO: New Found Glory Share Live Performance of The Story So Far Photo
VIDEO: New Found Glory Share Live Performance of 'The Story So Far'
Originally released in 2002, “The Story So Far” has stood the test of time and remains one of the band’s most popular tracks over 20 years later. The live recording, along with six other performances from the livestream, can be found on New Found Glory’s upcoming acoustic album Make The Most Of It. Watch the video performance now!
The Academic Releases Their New Single My Very Best From Their Upcoming Album Photo
The Academic Releases Their New Single 'My Very Best' From Their Upcoming Album
Irish indie rock band, The Academic are back with their latest single, “My Very Best” from their upcoming album, Sitting Pretty. The track is accompanied by a music video that was shot with creative partners Ronan & Hope at the largest match-making festival in the world - Lisdoornvarna.
Unquiet Music Ltd New Concept Album MEMEmusic Photo
Unquiet Music Ltd New Concept Album 'MEMEmusic'
Unquiet Music Ltd releases a concept album titled “MEMEmusic” and features Jon Poole of Lifesigns, Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto of King Crimson, Markus Reuter of Stick Men, Adrian Benavides of Earthdiver, Frédéric L’Epée of Yang. The album is composed by JP Rossi, and produced by Markus Reuter (Stick Men, Reuter/Motzer/Grohowski, Anchor & Burden).
Maps Share New Track Fever Dream Photo
Maps Share New Track 'Fever Dream'
Last year Chapman dropped the first half of his new album, and followed up with an infectious remix of 'Witchy Feel' from GLOK (Ride’s Andy Bell), each piece unfolding to reveal his most euphoric album yet. Maps has heralded the second half of the album with “Fever Dream,” one of the album’s most intensely layered tracks.

From This Author - Michael Major


ZG Smith Releases New Single 'Sure Thing' from Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'ZG Smith Releases New Single 'Sure Thing' from Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'
January 19, 2023

After fronting the roots-music duo Smooth Hound Smith and exploring his own unique blend of spaced-out psychedelic folk music, the EP was co-produced by Smith and Jonathan Smalt, producer and drummer for Devon Gilfillian, and also features Gilfilian himself (“Hooks”), Taylor Thompson (Bass), Blake Reams (pedal steel) and Josh Baylock (keyboards). 
Hickoids Announce 'Slither On 2023' Southwest tourHickoids Announce 'Slither On 2023' Southwest tour
January 19, 2023

Hickoids are equally at home in a blues club, a country bar or the punkest of punk dives and since reforming in the 2000s the band has played over 800 shows. They’ve shared the stage with everyone from Nine Inch Nails to Old 97s, The Flaming Lips to The Flamin’ Groovies, Roky Erickson to Lucinda Williams and a whole lot of folks in between.
Cub Sport Announce New Album 'Jesus at the Gay Bar'Cub Sport Announce New Album 'Jesus at the Gay Bar'
January 19, 2023

Referencing Baz Luhrmann’s iconic Romeo + Juliet, the “Keep Me Safe” video is rich in iconography of protection and safety – chainmail, bodies of water, private bedrooms – and captures the spirit of Cub Sport’s Jesus At The Gay Bar. Named after a poem by Jay Hulme, the upcoming album walks a line between intimacy and grandeur.
MUNA Upgrade Sydney Show Following Incredible DemandMUNA Upgrade Sydney Show Following Incredible Demand
January 19, 2023

MUNA’s one-off Metro Theatre show will take place the day after they make their anticipated debut as headliners at Sydney WorldPride on Sunday 5 March. They will then hit the road with Lorde, appearing as special guests on the star’s Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney Solar Power shows as well as at Adelaide Festival throughout March.
Trapper Schoepp Announces New Album 'Siren Songs'Trapper Schoepp Announces New Album 'Siren Songs'
January 19, 2023

Schoepp has also shared his new single “Cliffs of Dover,” a driving roots-rock song about an Iraq war veteran struggling with PTSD after returning home. Schoepp will be bringing his new music to audiences with a U.S. tour beginning on March 23 in Lake Orion, MI and making stops in Washington, D.C., New York and more.
share