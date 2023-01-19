Pressures Release New Single 'Wasting Away'

After the release of several praised singles in 2022 including "Time Bomb" and "Dark Glow," three-piece Canadian outfit PRESSURES return with their contemplative new single/video, "Wasting Away."

"Wasting Away" marks the group's first single of 2023 and the final chapter of the visually characterized symbol of Amaliia. "This record is a journey through Amaliia's emotions and as our final single, we wanted to give life to Amaliia," the group shares.

"Feeling trapped, being watched over, living life feeling like a robot-it's a visual representation of the song and an ending to this phase of her story. To us, Amaliia is a symbol that could be me, you, or anyone you know struggling with a battle within themselves."

While the track offers the group's signature, bouncy instrumentation highlighted by their dynamic guitar work, it is contrasted by thought-provoking lyrics that effortlessly encapsulate the three-piece story through "Wasting Away," "Time Bomb," and "Dark Glow."

"['Wasting Away'] touches on a time in your life when you only know that you're sinking and there's no lifeline to grab onto," the trio continues. "We looked to break the third wall while you listen to this track by putting you in both ours and your controversial thoughts and inner dialogue. The contrast between the dark lyrics and upbeat music creates a push-and-pull feeling that allows the listener to experience the song on a more emotional level. It's our most raw and unfiltered track."

The visual for "Wasting Away" is by far the band's most introspective and alienating video in their Amaliia EP trilogy. The video for "Wasting Away" creates a chaotic, anxiety-inducing feeling of being trapped and hones in on the track's pivotal message of isolation and living life on repeat.

​​Similarly to "Dark Glow" and "Time Bomb," "Wasting Away" was filmed by Doug Meadows, who also took on the mix of the track. The track was written by Jake Porterfield and Jesse Moreau, and mastered by Tyler Smyth.

"Wasting Away," "Dark Glow," and "Time Bomb" will all be featured on the band's highly-anticipated Amaliia EP with two additional yet-to-be-released tracks. The five-track EP will be available on all streaming platforms in 2023.

Watch the new music video here: