Precious Pepala Releases New Single 'Voices'

The track was released alongside a new visualizer.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Rising star Precious Pepala today shares her brand-new single 'Voices'. Continuing her track record of creating impeccable pop songs that showcase both Precious' bold, mature lyricism and powerful voice, 'Voices' is another big statement of intent from the seventeen-year-old. Tackling another important topic - this time mental health - pop's brightest new talent continues her winning streak.

Speaking about the track, Precious explains, "'Voices' is a song about being afraid of your own mind and not wanting to be left alone with your thoughts. Recently, I've been relating to the lyrics in this song a little too much - especially during the last couple of years when a lot of us have had much more time alone than usual. Our minds can be very dark places at times, but despite the song's dark nature, I hope it brings comfort to people who feel the same way in knowing that they are not alone or unusual."

'Voices' serves as the follow up to her acclaimed debut single 'My Eyes Only' and latest release 'Looking for Trouble', both released earlier this year. At just seventeen, Precious' lyrics manage to contain universal sentiments that speak to her generation. In 'Looking For Trouble', she explores the fear women feel walking alone a night; "She's cold and she's drunk, A little red riding her luck in the hood, She's asking for trouble, Oh, that's what they'll say if trouble comes heading her way".

Speaking about the track, Precious explains, "'Looking for Trouble' is a song about rape culture and victim blaming. It addresses the unfortunately relatable feeling of fear when walking alone at night as a female. The lyrics also address the way that victims of sexual abuse are all too commonly questioned about things such as their clothing, actions, or level of intoxication as if to justify predatory behavior. I feel very passionately about discussing this subject matter through my music and I hope this song acts as a conversation starter, because these issues need to be discussed until we see change."

Precious grew up in Sheffield in the North of England, where she began singing at the church where her father leads a congregation. A native of the streaming generation, she used the internet to discover Destiny's Child, Brandy and Aaliyah who inspire her laidback 90s aesthetic; and poured over the performance prowess of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga - using this rich tapestry of influences to study how to become an artist to be reckoned with.

After learning guitar at school and starting a girlband with her schoolmates, Precious started writing songs by herself, about issues faced by her generation - insecurity, social anxiety, navigating love and heartbreak for the first time - the result is a fully-formed, brilliant new voice who has already won over a legion of fans online, eagerly awaiting her next move.

Watch the new visualizer here:



