Pre-Orders for Mobley's YOUNG & DYING IN THE OCCIDENT SUPREME Available Now

Today, Last Gang Records announces that preorders are now available for "Young & Dying in the Occident Supreme," the highly anticipated new record from Mobley dropping on Feb. 19, 2021. The Texas-based musician and filmmaker also shares a trailer for his ambitious visual EP that's accompanying the record, which can be found here.

To support the release, Mobley will be kicking off his recently announced virtual tour on Thursday, Feb. 25. The Devil In A Daydream tour will be a series of nine virtual shows performed in unconventional natural and urban spaces, uniquely intimate and captured on a cinematic scale. The diverse film locations include Mustang Island State Park, Austin FC's brand-new soccer stadium, the Circuit of the Americas Formula 1 racetrack and the architecturally-striking Austin Central Library, among others. Tickets and more information are available at mobleywho.com/tour.

Mobley also announces today that he's invited some friends to join him on the virtual tour, including Shallou, Lawrence, Magic Giant, James Petralli (of White Denim), Kam Franklin (of The Suffers), Sarah Jaffe, Spencer Ludwig, Michigander and many more. Artists hail from each of the cities represented by the tour (see below for full list of confirmed artists). Mobley and these artists are donating every dollar of their share of the funds raised to support each of the partnering venues and their furloughed staff, as well as to DAWA Fund, a nonprofit organization providing direct financial relief for musicians, artists, therapists, service industry workers and social workers of color.

Said Mobley of the virtual tour, "I wanted to find a way to connect with my audience that was safe during the pandemic, but that also offered them more of an event than the solo, homebound livestreams I've done before. I feel incredibly lucky that so many talented artists, storied venues and captivating locations have agreed to be part of this experiment. I really think that people who join us for these virtual shows will enjoy the experience we've crafted for them."

Mobley has also had the honor of being nominated for three 2021 Austin Music Awards, including Musician of the Year, Song of the Year for his single "James Crow" and Best Innovation/Business Pivot for his 2020 Curbside Tour. Voting for the AMA's ends on Feb. 1, 2021. To cast your vote, see here. For more information on Mobley, visit mobleywho.com.

2021 VIRTUAL TOUR DATES INCLUDE:

Feb. 25 - Emo's, Scoot Inn & Parish **EP Release Show - Austin, Texas

*With performances by The Bright Light Social Hour, Tameca Jones, Walker Lukens, Sun June, Urban Heat, Daniel Fears, Chief Cleopatra, Caelin and Mercutio and the Constantines

Feb. 27 - Subterranean - Chicago, Illinois

*With performance by Michigander

March 2 - Centerstage - Atlanta, Georgia

*With performances by password:password and EmmoLei Sankofa

March 2 - Masquerade - Atlanta, Georgia

*With performances by password:password and EmmoLei Sankofa

March 4 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, New York

*With performances by Lawrence, Spencer Ludwig, Oak & Ash and

War Violet

March 6 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

*With performances by Shallou and Oh He Dead

March 8 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, Texas

*With performances by Kam Franklin (of The Suffers), John Allen Stephens and No Rehearsal

March 8 - Deep Ellum Art Company - Dallas, Texas

*With performances by James Petralli (of White Denim), Sarah Jaffe, Larry Gee and Matthew McNeal

March 10 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, California

*With performances by Magic Giant, The Eiffels, Two Lips and King Mala

March 12 - Popscene - San Francisco, California

*With performance by Same Girls