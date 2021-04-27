Poway OnStage Celebrates International Jazz Day, April 30

Celebrate International Jazz Day, April 30 (and beyond!) with an all-new "Pay What You Wish" Jazz Docuseries, streaming April 30 - May 30, 2021.

Are you intimidated by jazz? Want to deepen your appreciation of jazz? Check out a two-part docuseries on jazz music and the people who make it.



For many, hearing jazz for the first time can seem like watching a foreign film without subtitles or being served a plate of food that doesn't look, smell or taste familiar. However, in many instances, all we need is some foundational information and guidance before things begin making sense and becoming more relatable, appreciated, understood and enjoyed.

Episode 1: How Jazz Works: What Happens When a Jazz Band Plays

In this episode, some of today's top jazz artists will help break down and clarify what's happening when a jazz band plays and explore the function and role each individual member and how they work together to make a cohesive, creative and collectively felt musical statement.

Episode 2: Jazz Now: Profiles in Modern Jazz

This episode will introduce viewers to some of today's most dynamic, visionary jazz artists. Each artist profiled has origins in different parts of the country and the world and were each introduced to music, the joy of music-making and the sound of jazz at different stages in their development by a variety of caring individuals in their lives who nurtured their curiosity, offered access and exposure and encouraged engagement and participation.

Proceeds benefit Poway OnStage, presenters of world class talent in Poway, CA and Arts in Education programs world-wide.

