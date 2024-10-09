Post Malone to Join Joe Walsh for VetsAid 2024 Benefit Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joe Walsh, multi-GRAMMY Award winning musician and Kennedy Center Honor recipient and VetsAid, his national 501(c)3 non-profit veterans organization, have announced the addition of special guest Post Malone to the 8th annual benefit concert where they will collaborate on music from their respective catalogs for a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience that VetsAid has historically aimed to deliver since its inception.

The show is set to take place at 7:00pm on Monday, November 11, 2024, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR. They join previously announced artists Eric Church, Toto, Kool & The Gang and Walsh himself. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com and are priced starting at $54.50.

“VetsAid is for EVERYONE: fans of all ages, backgrounds and musical genres,” Walsh explains. “So who better to join the party than Posty - the man who can do it all? And do it so well?! Mix in the best of country with Eric, rock with Toto and funk with Kool and The Gang and you have a VetsAid for the ages. What better way to honor our veterans and their families this Veterans Day than with a night you will never forget?”

Walsh also announces the grant recipients that will benefit from the proceeds of this year’s show. All groups are either based in New York or New Jersey or have committed to using these funds exclusively on the ground in New York or New Jersey.

LARGE GRANT RECIPIENTS: Travis Manion Foundation, Fourblock, Hire Heroes Foundation, America’s VetDogs, Vets4Warriors, Our Military Kids, Foundation for Women Warriors, HunterSeven Foundation, Merging Vets & Players

COMMUNITY GRANT RECIPIENTS: Homeward Bound Adirondacks, Project Refit, AMVETS Service Foundation of New Jersey, North Country Veterans Association

Now in its eighth year, VetsAid hosted its inaugural show on September 20, 2017 with a concert at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA featuring performances by Walsh, Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban and Gary Clark Jr. In 2018, VetsAid traveled to Tacoma, WA with a sell-out event featuring Walsh, Don Henley, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Haim and special guest Ringo Starr. In 2019, Houston, TX welcomed VetsAid for a blockbuster show with Walsh, ZZ Top, The Doobie Brothers, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow and Brad Paisley.

The pandemic moved the festival online in 2020 and 2021 with intimate performances from Eddie Vedder, James Hetfield, Gwen Stefani and nearly 40 other artists from across the United States as well as the debut of new music from Walsh in his studio available via livestream. VetsAid 2022 was an instant sell-out all-Ohio affair with blistering sets from a newly reunited James Gang, NIN, The Black Keys and The Breeders with special guest Dave Grohl in Joe’s hometown of Columbus, OH. VetsAid 2023 took place in San Diego and featured performances by Jeff Lynne’s ELO, The Way on Drugs, the Flaming Lips, Lucius and special guest Stephen Stills. VetsAid is committed to curating an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime festival lineup in a different American city each year with a large veteran and military population.

As every year, all net proceeds from the concert will go directly to the veterans’ services charities selected through a rigorous vetting process. Veterans services organizations in New York and New Jersey are encouraged to apply now at www.vetsaid.org/grants. To date, VetsAid has disbursed $3,500,000.

Veterans and their wellbeing have always been important to Walsh, a Gold Star son himself. His father was a flight instructor for the first US operational jet powered aircraft, the Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star, and died while stationed and on active duty on Okinawa when Walsh was 20 months old.

Walsh aims to use this platform to raise funds and awareness for the still urgent and significant needs of our returning soldiers and their families. Through the establishment of VetsAid and this annual benefit concert, he aims to give back to those who have given so much in sacrifice for this country.

