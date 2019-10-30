Post Animal Share Single 'Safe or Not'

Chicago pop-prog band Post Animal released their critically acclaimed self-written, performed and produced debut album When I Think Of You In A Castle last year via Polyvinyl, and today they share a new song before kicking off a North American tour with Twin Peaks. The band's first new song since 2018, "Safe or Not" takes the band's signature kaleidoscopic, guitar-heavy sound in a radiant, dance-ready direction and hints at more surprising sonic exploration to come.

"We wanted to leave the content more open ended for the listener to navigate, but it's about self reflection," Post Animal explains. "We played around with more somber, serious lyrical content over a particularly dance-oriented song to juxtapose how one may feel internally versus how they're outwardly portraying themselves in the moment."

In addition to the band's current North American tour with Twin Peaks, Post Animal will open for Cage The Elephant in the UK/EU early next year. See below to find a show near you.

Post Animal is: Dalton Allison (bass), Jake Hirshland (guitar/keyboard), Javi Reyes (guitar), Wesley Toledo (drums), and Matt Williams (guitar), with all members rotating on vocals.

Tour Dates

10/29 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/30 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall #$

10/31 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room #$

11/01 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room #$

11/02 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #$

11/05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #$

11/07 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos #$

11/08 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #$

11/09 - Vancouver, BC @ Venue #$

11/12 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's #$

11/13 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall #$

11/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #$

11/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #$

11/16 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern #$

11/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom #$

11/21 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. #$

11/22 - Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar #$

11/23 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk #$

02/16 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds %

02/17 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow %

02/19 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse %

02/20 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy %

02/22 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace %

02/24 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Bar

02/25 - Paris, France @ Supersonic

02/26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

02/27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

02/28 - Berlin, Germany @ Maze

# w/ Twin Peaks

$ w/ OHMME

% w/ Cage the Elephant, SWMRS

Photo credit: Marie Renaud





