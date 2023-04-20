Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Portrayal of Guilt Release New Album 'Devil Music'

The album is out today across all digital platforms via Run For Cover. All physical formats will be in stores tomorrow.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Portrayal of Guilt's Devil Music is an experimental approach to writing heavy music. It offers five new original songs on Side A; and then a reimagining of those same five songs on Side B, replacing much of the traditional guitars and bass setup with an orchestral string section, acoustic bass, and brass.

Portrayal of Guilt eschew predictability. The Texan outfit have released material at a rapid clip since their formation only six years ago, it has been near-impossible to predict what each ensuing release might sound like. The only window into what to expect has been those releases' titles, wallowing in themes of affliction, isolation, and just plain underworld allusion. Naturally, this leads to...Devil Music.

After shifting their sound over several immediate releases (most recent, 2021's widely acclaimed CHRISTF**KER), Portrayal of Guilt has transformed from masters of the traditional '90s screamo template, to fit a more blackened and sludgy metal intensity.

The sludgy, thudding riffs of the album's opening salvo, "One Last Taste of Heaven," is transformed on the other side into harrowing violin waxing, while King's unholy screech remains, nurturing the sound into a sort of chamber metal. It's a paean to death and decomposition, with the original perhaps a violent aural display of the former and the unnerving rearrangement meant to convey the languid rot of the latter.

It leads into "Untitled," an absolutely distressing depiction of purgatory with a nonetheless catchy rhythm, which the band manages to transform into a hellish near-waltz of sorts on its alternate version. Beyond that painting of torture, "Burning Hand" provides a brief foray into gory horror. The album's pounding closer and title track sounds as though a Mephistophilean angel casts a scourge upon the narrator. Musically, "Burning Hand" even showcases some industrial drums, plus a rare spate of clean, semi-gothic singing to close it out. This uncharacteristic vocal detour helps build its counterpart to a demonic climax.

"Where Angels Come to Die" hints at the darkest of circumstances, possibly alluding to addiction and suicidal ideation, and is musically among the album's most cacophonous; one hears it remodeled on Side B into a methodically paced number with lurching stop-starts on its bridge before a triumphant buildup to finish it.

Devil Music cements Portrayal of Guilt as a band of their own ilk, playing by no one's rules but their own, which even here they bend to their will. The album is out today across all digital platforms via Run For Cover. All physical formats will be in stores tomorrow. There will also be an accompanying Devil Music short film DVD, sold separately, which includes the short film and additional video content.

Portrayal of Guilt Live Dates:

EUROPE
Apr 20: ANTWERP, BE - KAVKA OUDAAN
Apr 21: TILBURG, NL - ROADBURN FESTIVAL
Apr 22: KIEL, DE - KIEL SCHAUBUDE
Apr 23: AALBORG, DK - 1000FRYD
Apr 24: GOTHENBURG, SE - HEMLIGHETEN *
Apr 25: STOCKHOLM, SE - SLAKTKYRKAN *
Apr 26: COPENHAGEN, DK - BASEMENT *
Apr 27: BERLIN, DE - URBAN SPREE *
Apr 28: WARSAW, PL - VOODOO CLUB *
Apr 29: BRNO, CZ - KABINET MÚZ *
Apr 30: BUDAPEST, HU - INSTANT *
May 01: ZAGREB, HR - KSET *
May 02: LJUBLJANA, SI - CHANNEL ZERO *
May 03: BOLOGNA, IT - CIRCOLO DEV *
May 04: PARMA, IT @ SPLINTER CLUB *
May 05: MEZZAGO, IT @ BLOOM *
May 06: DÜDINGEN, CH @ BAD BONN *
May 07: TRIER, DE @ LUCKY'S LUKE *

*w/ MÜSCLE WÖRSHIP

JAPAN
May 25: NAGOYA, JP - HUCK FINN ~
May 26: TOKYO, JP - BUSHBASH ~
May 27: KAWASAKI, JP - BLOODAXE FESTIVAL ~
May 28: OSAKA, JP - HOKAGE ~

~w/ PALM



