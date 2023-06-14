Portland's Roselit Bone to Release New Album 'Ofrenda' in August

The new album will be released on August 23.

Jun. 14, 2023

On August 23, Portland-based band Roselit Bone will release their new album Ofrenda on Get Loud Recordings (pre-order). Today the band is pleased to share the album's lead track "Your Gun" and its official video which was directed by the band's  Charlotte McCaslin. "Your Gun" debuted today at Glide Magazine and the track will be on all streaming platforms on Friday for any playlist shares. 

On the song Charlotte McCaslin says:
The lyrics to “Your Gun” are difficult and more true-to-life than I care to admit. It is partly about the despair I would feel returning home after any time spent on tour, knowing life would always be worse than when I left. Being on the road with this band has always been physically and emotionally grueling, but it was until recently my only form of escape. After the shows there was always some nightmare to wake up to or crime scene to clean up, and I’m not quite sure how, or to what extent, I survived.

Roselit Bone is also announcing an extensive U.S. tour which kicks off on August 24 in Seattle at Madame Lou’s. All upcoming shows are listed below and tickets are available HERE.

After over a decade of touring, Roselit Bone have perfected an infectious and intense live show that has transfixed crowds in a nightly conversion ritual.

Previously described by Oregon Public Broadcasting as “a unique type of gothic country rock that borrows heavily from Mexican ranchera music, rockabilly and the same lonely and wide-open spaces that inspired the classic Spaghetti Western scores of composer Ennio Morricone,” the Portland 8-piece – led by frontwoman Charlotte McCaslin – have deepened, shapeshifted, and outdone themselves on their latest full-length record, Ofrenda.

Album opener “Your Gun” begins quietly with guitarist Victor Franco’s tense, muted power chords as Charlotte seethes “I can’t stop crying long enough to f // and there’s a bullet missing from your gun.” The drums fire, and violent stomps and claps herald the arrival of the full band. Trumpets blare, violins swell, guitars thunder, and tambourine rattles convulsively. Saxophone oozes and bleats as the band stalks the ruins of civic and carnal relationships, and you know Roselit Bone is back.

While at times confrontational, showcasing the band’s unambiguous worship of early punk bands like Suicide and The Gun Club, there is a new level of subtlety and complexity on Ofrenda. Listeners will be transported into a time of great tumult and transition in its players minds.

Offering an explicit but tender look at Charlotte’s inner life, Ofrenda encapsulates the cycles of loss, survival and rebirth of the years between albums, which included a divorce, several family deaths, her gender transition, and the beginning of a new relationship – all set against the cataclysmic backdrop of the pandemic, a summer of police violence against her home city, and massive wildfires that blacked out the sun.

These songs are still as visceral and heartbreaking as anything the band has done, but there is a new glimmer of hope on Ofrenda, the band’s first recordings since Charlotte’s gender transition.

She reflects, “I feel strange when I listen to our previous album, Crisis Actor. The band played well, but the voice does not sound like mine and the person singing was totally lost, hiding behind characters on most songs.

The album title is a hint that I knew this at the time. I'm glad it exists as a document of the turmoil before my transition, but Ofrenda feels more real to me. The band is tighter, my voice is my own, the arrangements are prettier. Where the lyrics are especially bleak, I tried to create a soft place in the music for the heart to rest.”

Charlotte’s songs – picaresque poetry that seduces and terrifies – are delivered with passion and indignation. “The Tower” is full of classic Roselit Bone surrealist imagery set to a smoldering, half-synthetic western orchestra.

Charlotte sings about fleeing from war, “away from the trenches and wet meat smacking” and making love in a fertile land that may no longer exist, as dying mellotrons, half-synthetic choirs, advancing horns, and clockwork fingerpicked guitars drift like a cold wind over the wasteland. She coos helplessly, “we ran for our lives as the angels took power // and I could feel the wires uncoil.”

On the second half of Ofrenda, the songs begin to smirk with a positive upturn. “Crying In The USA” is the 90s neotraditionalist country cousin to Crisis Actor’s “Laughlin, NV”. It is rocking and raunchy, decadent and danceable, fatalistically deriding late-stage capitalism as Faith and guitarist Brian Crace trade pitch-perfect honky-tonk line and the band mockingly cries in the background. 

Roselit Bone is perhaps at their best on songs like this and “Truth or Consequences," – a ramped up ranchera full of Jordan Vale and John England-Fisher’s exuberant horns and ever rising harmonies. “Ain’t No Right Way To Feel'' devastatingly hints at the acceptance of goodbye, and the album’s closer and title track releases the grip of grief in a hypnotic cascade of dreampop synths and flamenco guitars before fading out on a hymn and a tinkling music box.

These weary attempts to heal mark a new and important chapter for the band and a glimpse at the path forward. Looking back, listeners may even realize that the horrors of Roselit Bone’s back catalog were never fiction of Charlotte’s mind, but songs about the real, evil, living hell that we all survive.

Roselit Bone Tour Dates:

08.24 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s 
09.03 - Reno, NV @ Loving Cup
09.04 - Nevada City, CA @ Stardust Station 
09.05 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlows
09.06 - Chico, CA @ Duffy’s
09.07 - Albany, CA @ Ivy Room 
09.09 - San Diego, CA @ Tower Bar 
09.10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo 
09.11 - Yucca Valley, CA @ The Annex
09.13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge 
09.14 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
09.15 - Las Cruces, NM @ The Lighthouse 
09.16 - San Antonio, TX @ Lonesome Rose 
09.17 - Austin, TX @ Sagebrush
09.18 - Houston, TX @ 1810 Ojeman 
09.19 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia 
09.21 - Atlanta, GA @ Star Bar
09.22 - Nashville, TN @ Springwater Supper Club 
09.23 - Asheville, NC @ Fleetwoods
09.24 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery 
09.26 - New York City, NY @ TV Eye 
09.28 - Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog 
09.29 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House 
09.30 - Chicago, IL @ Cole’s Bar 
10.01 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club 
10.02 - Dubuque, IA @ The Lift
10.03 - Omaha, NE @ The Sydney
10.04 - Wichita, KS @ Kirby’s Beer Store 
10.05 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
10.07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Quarters 

photo credit: Danny Dodge



