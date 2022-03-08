Porcupine Tree Announce First Tour in 12 Years Ahead of New Album

GRAMMY® Award-nominated British rock band Porcupine Tree will celebrate their long-overdue return to the global stage with new dates confirmed in North and South America.

The legendary group's first tour since October 2010 in support of their latest album CLOSURE/CONTINUATION, will kick off September 10 at Toronto Ontario's Meridian Hall, followed by concerts in Montreal, QC; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, DC; Chicago, IL; Irving, TX; Denver, Co; San Francisco, CA and Los Angeles, CA; continuing with eagerly awaited October performances in Mexico City, Mexico (October 4) and Santiago, Chile (October 7). The North and South American show dates are presented by Live Nation and Paladin Artists.

Already announced performances in Europe and the UK begin October 21 in Berlin, Germany, and then culminate at London's world-famous SSE Arena, Wembley on November 11. Full routing is available below.

General on-sale for Porcupine Tree: Closure/Continuation North American dates begin Friday, March 11 at 10am local time here. Mexico and Chile general on-sales begin Wednesday, March 16 at 11am local time here (Mexico) and PuntoTicket.com (Chile). Fans who pre-order the album will have access to a special presale for the newly announced dates in both North & South America beginning Wednesday, March 9th at 10am through Thursday, March 10th. Full details are available here.

Porcupine Tree - Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri, and Gavin Harrison - has shared "Of The New Day," the latest track from their hugely anticipated new album, CLOSURE/CONTINUATION, due via Music For Nations/Megaforce Records on Friday, June 24.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER

10 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall*

12 - Laval, QC - Place Bell*

14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall*

17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia*

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre*

23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

25 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre*

28 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic*

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*



OCTOBER

4 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center^

7 - Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena^

21 - Berlin, DE - Max Schmelinghalle

23 - Vienna, AU - Gasometer

24 - Milan, IT - Forum

27 - Stockholm, SW - Globe

28 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkoner Theatre

30 - Katowice, PO - Spodek Hall



NOVEMBER

2 - Paris, FR - Le Zenith

4 - Stuttgart, DE - Porsche Arena

6 - Oberhausen, DE - KP Arena

7 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggodome

9 - Zurich, CH - Halle 622

11 - London, UK - SSE Arena, Wembley



*ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 11 AT 10AM LOCAL TIME

^ON SALE WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 AT 11AM LOCAL TIME