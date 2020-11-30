Popular Outlet Bon Déjeuner! Radio To Stop Functioning, Said Owner

Bon Déjeuner! Radio, the popular Haitian internet radio station located in Haiti that is contributing to communities across the world by promoting music, education, health coverage, food updates, news, and other topics will stop functioning after multiple cyber attacks. On November 29, 2020, the CEO and owner of the station Werley Nortreus said he will announce the radio defunct date.

"I invested a lot of time, money, energy, and sacrifices to keep the radio alive since 2017 when I became the owner because I value people and want the best for all communities by helping promote music, entertainment, and current news. The station received thousands of submissions from artists from across the world but unfortunately, the station will stop functioning after receiving unnecessary attacks and hates from people that I don't know. For my safety, I choose to stop the station from now on to prevent unnecessary drama and low vibes.", said Werley Nortreus, the CEO and owner of Bon Déjeuner! Radio.

Remember, Bon Déjeuner! Radio is an internet radio station that broadcasts top music, live concerts, interviews, shows, food updates, and news across the internet. Bon Déjeuner! Radio reportedly created a huge audience online after its Google analytics or statistics results revealed that it generates more than 10 million impressions each month and it also generates thousands of listeners, but sometimes it generates millions of listeners. Bon Déjeuner! Radio is making a huge impact in the music industry online, however, it is an award-winning internet radio station as well. Because of that, Bon Déjeuner! Radio is ranked at the top and it is the best internet radio station in the Caribbean and Haiti.

Also, On Bon Déjeuner! Radio, people had access to listen to its best radio programs or shows called Jazz Today, Bring Back Gossip, R&B Now, Rap Now, HipHop Now, Opera Today, Gospel Morning, Gospel Weekend, French Pop Night, Instrumental Time, Instrumental World, Konpa Time, Comedy Time, Poetry Night, What's Up Haiti, Entertainment Now, Adoration & Louange, 40's & 50's Hits, 70'S & 80's Memories, Christmas Time.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You