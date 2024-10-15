Poppy Releases 'the cost of giving up' and 'crystallized'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer, songwriter, subversive performance artist, video director, and purveyor of surrealist chaos, Poppy has shared two more certified genre-bending bangers, the heady and fiery “the cost of giving up” and the luminous 80s synth-driven “crystallized.” The two songs join “they’re all around us” and “new way out” as the latest tastes from her upcoming record Negative Spaces out November 15th via Sumerian records. The new album is set to reveal a new glimpse of the true visionary unconcerned with genre.

Negative Spaces follows Poppy's recent successful collaborations: Bad Omens' "V.A.N," which climbed the Active Rock Radio charts and has entered the top 15 at the format, and Knocked Loose's "Suffocate," which broke into the top 10 on Spotify's Viral 50 USA playlist. Her solo track “new way out,” released this summer, is currently #26 on the Active Rock Radio charts and climbing.

In addition to the esteemed collaborations, 2024 has been a monumental year for Poppy's live performances. In January, she kicked things off by joining Bad Omens on the Concrete Forever Tour across Europe, followed by her headlining her own Zig Tour throughout the region. In March, Poppy came back stateside and supported Avenged Sevenfold on their month-long North American tour. This summer, she opened for Thirty Seconds To Mars on their North American run.

Last week, the singer announced Improbably Poppy, the brand new video series on the streaming platform Veeps. The show is a complex knot of comedy, subversive commentary, and music, unabashedly introduced by Poppy as “a show where we’ll learn, listen, live, laugh, love and probably, a few of us will die.” Each Improbably Poppy episode will feature Poppy performing a new song, with a full EP coming of the new tracks in the near future. For now, fans can tune in to see each song for the first time. Click HERE to watch!

An insatiably inventive drive has fueled Poppy’s surrealistic rise through countless corners of the arts and music worlds, with each of her many projects so far revealing a different glimpse of a true visionary unconcerned with genre, unimpressed by convention, and forever defying expectations. It’s that eclecticism that has cemented Poppy’s reputation as a boundary-obliterating artist redefining culture as we know it, at every turn.

From performance art provocateur, to video director, to sci-fi graphic novel author, to a globe-traveling recording artist whose songbook encompasses anything from brutal metal breakdowns and snappy ‘60s bubblegum, to trap-pop and grunge-punk, absolutely nothing has been off-limits when it comes to Poppy masterfully executing her varied artistic vision. Her 2021 GRAMMY nod for Best Metal Performance (“BLOODMONEY”) marked the first time a solo female artist had ever been nominated in the category. Her staggeringly chameleon-like adaptability has kept fans guessing what’s next every step of the way. And yet, each impressive and feverishly ambitious pivot manages to sound uniquely, and singularly “Poppy”.

Negative Spaces continues the sonic adventurism of this spring’s diamond-radiant industrial anthem “New Way Out,” with Poppy and producer Jordan Fish (ex-Bring Me the Horizon) also mirror-balling through delicately-delivered pop, full bodied screams, synth-symbiotic ‘80s retro-futurism, and energy-jolted ‘00s pop-punk. It’s the thrilling sound of an ever-evolving artist redefining their legacy one song at a time, with a welcome understanding that there’s still so much inspiration to be found in the margins yet to be explored, deep within the negative spaces.

Photo Credit Sam Cannon

