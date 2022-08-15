Pop-R&B Songwriter Jaeden Zoe Releases Debut Single 'What Is Love'

Today, Friday, August 5th, pop-R&B artist Jaeden Zoe makes her musical debut with the romantic single, "What is Love," the first track from the songwriter's upcoming debut album, scheduled to be released this Fall.

Inspired by love songs from both past and present, the Houston-based songwriter penned "What Is Love," a velvety track about the many delicate layers of falling in love.

No stranger to entertaining and performing, the Brooklyn native spent her childhood captivating audiences with her poetry and dancing. As a member of Ingersol Dance Troupe, Zoe graced the iconic Apollo Theatre stage, placing first during one of her many appearances at the famed venue.

After relocating from New York City to Los Angeles, Zoe appeared on several reality television shows, including BET's Chasing Destiny, a talent styled docuseries with chart-topping singer/actress Kelly Rowland at its helm.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Jaeden Zoe found her love for music early on. She started composing music when she was 7 years old and began recording professionally at the age 14. Looking to pursue her passion, the singer, songwriter, actress, and socialite made the move to Los Angeles, California.

Zoe quickly found her position in LA, making a name as a socialite and a must see performer. While working on her craft, she made several appearances on television shows including Chasing Destiny on BET, Not Safe Show with Nikki Glaser and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Apart from music, Jaeden Zoe is also known as a muse and model and has walked in both New York and Los Angeles Fashion Week for designers Sara Angelucci ARMATURE, Kristin Silvestri Armour & Arrows and Marco Hall.

This summer, Zoe will release a series of singles and music videos in preparation for her debut album, set to be released this fall.

